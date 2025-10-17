Priya Parker in her book The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why We Gather, uses the term generous authority. She writes, “Generous authority is not a pose. It’s not the appearance of power. It is using power to achieve outcomes that are generous, that are for others. The authority is justified by the generosity." As hosts, learning to exercise this can help us with setting expectations. We also need to remember that adults know how to self-soothe and entertain themselves, so one doesn’t need to carry the pressure of being a host at all times. And finally, knowing that things will go wrong at the last minute and trusting ourselves to work through it will allow us to be a good host and also enjoy the process.