What makes a good party, especially in December, when most people are in the mood to slow down, unwind and catch up with loved ones? It’s often the little details: a well-planned food and drinks menu, a thoughtfully put-together playlist, interesting tableware, good lighting and a few unexpected elements that get people talking.
Think of a menu that can largely be prepared in advance, drinks that guests can help themselves to and music that sets the tone without taking over the conversation. You could also introduce a little entertainment, from a karaoke session to a boardgame or a record-playing corner, depending on the company. The setting matters, too. An interesting centrepiece or a few candles can make an everyday dining table feel more considered.
After all, a good party is one where the host has as much fun as the guests, conversations flow easily and nobody is in a hurry to call it a night. Here’s a Lounge guide to bringing together the details that make a party more enjoyable and memorable.
Cheesy start
Charcuterie boards are an easy ice-breaker at any party, allowing guests to nibble on something as they mingle. Move beyond the usual wooden platter with this rose quartz cheeseboard, which comes with a set of knives to slice, pick and serve the cheese.
₹3,279; The Gift Studio
Snack stack
A tiered serving stand is a great way to dress up your pastries, canapes, dry fruits or mithai, as well as your table. This three-tiered gingko leaf cake stand is decorated with metallic leaves. It’s ideal for small gatherings especially when you have plenty to serve but don’t want to crowd the table.
₹16,998; Rabyana Design
Going into a spiral
Add a twist to your cutlery with these spiral-handled serving spoons and forks that are plated with 24-carat gold. They’ll definitely have the guests chatting as they scoop up the salads, desserts or sides.
₹33,000; L’Objet Spirale Serving Set (2 pieces)
Mini treats
Fill them up with veggie sticks, fries, cheese-cheery-pineapple skewers, and pair them with the separate dip bowls for your sauces, chutneys and other condiments.
₹6,500; Whites & Pastels
Hydrate first
Keep guests hydrated when they’ve had a tad too much to drink by setting up this amber, fluted glass water dispenser with matching goblets nested within.
₹6,199; Imaar Home
Fish sticks
Put out these cute ceramic hashi-okis or chopstick rests, and rake in the admiration from sushi lovers. Now all you have to do is brush up on your chopstick skills.
₹1,499; Bling Queen
Colourful cocktails
Picture your guests gliding around with these colourful coupe glasses, sipping on cocktails, nibbling on food and making conversation. Whether it’s a martini or a gimlet, these handmade crystal glasses are sure to add a bit of sparkle and shimmer to your party.
₹3,295 (set of two); The Bar Collective
Scent of celebration
Whether you want to give your home a fragrant lift or mask lingering cooking smells before the party begins, this scented candle will come in handy. It combines the fruity notes of passion fruit with earthy patchouli and musk, and the warm glow adds to the ambience.
₹2,700; Sister’s Aroma Pur Pur
Twist to open
Who says a corkscrew has to be purely functional? Designed by fashion designer Arthur Arbesser, this bar accessory makes opening a bottle of wine part of the party ritual—and it deserves a place on display, even when not in use.
₹9,500; Alessi Anna G. Twirl
Drama at the table
This theatrical piece features two mythical creatures, a dragon and a phoenix, embellished with 30,000 crystals. Another conversation starter: only 150 pieces are available worldwide.
₹32 lakh; Swarovski Crystal Myriad Dragon and Phoenix