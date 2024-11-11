Why design thinking is broken and how to fix it
SummaryTo bring good ideas to fruition, it is necessary to start with a clear business intent and pay attention to scaling deserving ideas
Design thinking has become a staple in business circles, at start-ups and enterprises alike. While the concept could be traced back to industrial products and principles of architecture, the application of design to solve business and societal problems could well be attributed to the pioneering work of David Kelley and Tim Brown, first at IDEO and later at Stanford Design School.
In India, it was Vishal Sikka, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys, who brought the term to popular imagination, though with limited success in his own realm.
I’ve conducted workshops on design thinking at many firms, but I believe the concept hasn’t lived up to its promise because only a few ideas get through the organisational maze and bask in the light of reality.