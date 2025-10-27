How managers and AI achieve better decisions together
True success requires understanding exactly where human insight enhances AI outputs, replacement is a far too simple solution
Consider the following statistics about AI’s growing influence: Microsoft is forecast to invest $88 billion in capital expenditure this year—more than India’s entire defence budget of $79 billion. If the Mag 7 companies (Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta and Apple) formed a country, their combined GDP would make them the world’s third-largest economy. To call AI’s impact “profound" would be an understatement.
AI is shaping how organizations operate and compete. For managers, this shift is not just about mastering new tools; it’s about redefining their role in decision-making. When an MBA student once asked me what keeps me awake at night, my answer was simple: the way AI will change management. Business leaders, educators and policymakers alike must now grapple with a core challenge—how to prepare managers to lead in an AI-enabled world.