How managers and AI achieve better decisions together

My research over the last decade has focused on the human-AI interface: how to integrate human judgement with AI precision. At a large spare-parts retailer I worked with, merchandising managers overrode more than 70% of the recommendations generated by a machine-learning tool. The data science team insisted the tool’s outputs were superior; the managers were equally convinced the system was flawed. The vice-president of merchandising, caught between these opposing views, lacked evidence to decide whether overrides helped or hurt performance. We ran a nine-month experiment to find out. The results were revealing: overall, manager overrides reduced profits by nearly 5%. Yet for new products—those without historical demand data—managerial overrides improved profitability by 20%, even as they hurt profits for older products. The reason was intuitive: older products had a long history of demand so the AI algorithms were able to more accurately predict the future sales using the historical trends. However, the new products did not have sufficient historical data for the AI algorithms to identify trend so the managers did a better job. The lesson is clear: the issue is not whether managers should override AI, but under what conditions their judgement adds value.