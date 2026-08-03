‘Humans First, Machines Second': Why every firm must have an AI code of ethics

Can you trust an unethical person? Ask the question and you’ve already answered it. Trust evaporates in the absence of integrity. The most memorable lesson my father taught me in my short fourteen years with him came during an after-dinner walk around the university during his last month.
At one point, he stopped, put his hand on my shoulder and fixed his eyes on mine. “Living a life without ethical principles is like a vessel with a rounded bottom,” he said. “It wobbles aimlessly and never stands firm, lacking conviction and character, and eventually tips over.” It took me years to fully grasp the depth of his wisdom. Yet his parting insight has spared me lawsuits, betrayal and heartache more times than I can count.
Go into business with someone willing to cut ethical corners, and you may find yourself on the wrong end of the law. Hire the win-at-all-costs hotshot, and you’ll spend your days pulling knives out of the backs of team members. Tie yourself to a deceitful ally, and feel the rope burn your hands—and reputation. The same lesson of character my father shared now applies to our algorithm-driven business world.
Layer in AI, and those ethical wobbles become earthquakes. Deploy facial recognition for “security”, and civil liberties hang in the balance. Optimize solely for engagement, and you’re implicitly choosing clicks over well-being. Just ask Amazon why it scrapped its experimental AI hiring tool. Or Meta why its engagement algorithm drew the US Congress’s glaring gaze. These weren’t failures of technology. They were failures of judgement. When data and code drive decisions without human oversight, bias doesn’t disappear; it gets automated.
Leaders love to believe that AI is neutral and objective. It isn’t. It’s a reflection of an organization’s ethics. These aren’t technical decisions. They’re moral ones. If you want your team and company to stand strong, you can’t outsource ethics to AI. What my father taught me about character applies to code, too. Why? Because AI evolves faster than Moore’s Law. Every month brings new capabilities, new risks, new temptations. Either you proactively shape your organization’s code of ethics—or you’ll inherit one written by accident, crisis or silence. An AI code of ethics isn’t a third-tier priority. It’s urgent. And with every model your company adopts, the threats to customer and employee trust grow.