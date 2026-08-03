‘Humans First, Machines Second': Why every firm must have an AI code of ethics

In a room of senior executives, I once asked, “Who owns AI ethics in your company?” Someone pointed to legal. Another to compliance. One said, “We have a GenAI task force.” I replied, “Wrong. You own AI ethics in your company. And if you don’t steer your AI ethics, the machine will.” AI ethics is not a department. It’s a leadership decision. Do your people know exactly what data sets and documents they may—and may never—feed into an LLM? Have you built incident-response and AI audit trails as robust as your data breach protocols? Do your team members know which AI-generated concepts are legal—or are you allowing them to wander in the dark into a copyright landmine? If you don’t have the answers, start looking for them now. Regulators are catching up. Users are catching on. Talent is choosing companies that lead with values.