‘Humans First, Machines Second': Why every firm must have an AI code of ethics

At one point, he stopped, put his hand on my shoulder and fixed his eyes on mine. “Living a life without ethical principles is like a vessel with a rounded bottom,” he said. “It wobbles aimlessly and never stands firm, lacking conviction and character, and eventually tips over.” It took me years to fully grasp the depth of his wisdom. Yet his parting insight has spared me lawsuits, betrayal and heartache more times than I can count.