Lounge
In defence of the comfort zone
Devika Oberai 6 min read 26 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryThe glorification of pushing boundaries has made periods of rest, recovery and ease synonymous with stagnation. Comfort zones are valuable to build self-awareness
Eleanor Roosevelt’s “Do one thing every day that scares you" appears ubiquitously across notebooks and calendars, quoted as a clarion call to urge everyone to step out of their comfort zone. Motivational speaker Jack Canfield says that remaining within one’s comfort zone fosters stagnant self-perceptions and perpetuates feelings of guilt and self-doubt, reinforcing the idea that personal growth requires venturing beyond familiarity.
