Sagrika (who goes by one name), a 26-year-old consultant in an accounting firm in the National Capital Region, says she has “pushed myself into the unknown territory" ever since she started working at the age of 22. She was quick to volunteer for extra work assignments even if she wasn’t familiar with what it entailed and went out of her way to meet new people and forge new relationships “because I thought that’s how it works, that’s how you grow." However, she has just come to the realisation that “there is no prize for doing that day in and day out and ultimately, it’s my personal boundaries I’ve been pushing all the while and exhausting myself."