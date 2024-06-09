T20 World Cup: The ultimate India vs Pakistan preview

If this were fiction, the India versus Pakistan clash would have been the perfect grand finale. A grudge match between two cricket-mad countries with pedigree. No other rivalry in the sport is quite as evocative, drawing on decades of historical, political tensions and memorable matches. “Hate thy neighbour" is the running theme in this cross-border quibble; Indian blue vs Pakistani green. When the two meet in tournaments, winning the game is often deemed more important than winning the trophy itself.

Given the interest, excitement (and the money it will generate), a match of this proportion can’t be left to chance. And hence, when it comes to reality, rather than fiction, the head honchos at the International Cricket Council (ICC) have ensured it remains a staple at World Cups. For the fifth time in a row, India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group at the T20 World Cup, which means whether they progress in the tournament or not, they will face off at least once. At the T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Pakistan on 9 June, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

It is the first time that India and Pakistan will clash in US—a country that does hard-sell better than anyone else and has a massive South Asian expat population. To amplify the hype, the contest will be held at the pop-up cricket stadium in Long Island, that was erected from scratch to bring the World Cup to New York. Big Cricket in the Big Apple.

Nassau county executive Bruce Blakeman described the T20 World Cup, the first ICC world event to be held on US soil, as “Super Bowl on steroids". Such was the demand for tickets for the match, that the 34,000-capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was sold out even before the stadium was completed. Meanwhile, co-hosts West Indies, a traditional cricketing country, began their campaign on Sunday against Papua New Guinea to a largely empty stadium in Guyana.

“We know the Pakistan-India fixture generates more discussion than any other match," Pakistan’s recently reinstated captain Babar Azam said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “There is a different vibe altogether for this fixture…Obviously, the expectations and the hype around this match causes some nervousness. It’s a game of immense pressure, and if you keep your head cool, stay calm and trust your hard work and skills, things will be easier."

In the past few years, the majority of India-Pakistan clashes have occurred at world events, since India rarely plays series involving their arch-rivals. The teams haven’t competed in a bilateral series since the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai. If the stakes weren’t already high, the rarity of the contests have added to the anticipation.

In strictly cricketing terms, this has been a rather one-sided rivalry—India has completely dominated the fixture at World Cups, winning six of the seven contests at the T20 world event, and eight out of eight at the 50-over ODI World Cup.

One of the most memorable contests between the teams occurred in 2007, at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, when India clashed with Pakistan in the final. It had all the ingredients of a classic, a competitive total, an inspiring captain and a thrilling last-gasp finish. Set a target of 158, Pakistan made a chase of it, especially with the dangerous Misbah-ul-Haq still at the crease in the final over. M.S. Dhoni took a leap of faith and handed the ball to Joginder Sharma. With six runs needed off four balls and only one wicket in hand, the unheralded medium pace bowler dismissed Misbah-ul-Haq and shut out the Pakistan challenge.

Pakistan’s only triumph came at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, when Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan overhauled India’s under-par total of 151-7 and handed them a 10-wicket defeat.

Pakistan’s only triumph came at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, when Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan overhauled India’s under-par total of 151-7 and handed them a 10-wicket defeat. India returned the favour the very next year as they snuck to victory on the last ball. With Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya taking three wickets each, they were able to restrict Pakistan to 159-8 in their group match at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. But pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf gave India an early scare, reducing them to 31-4. It was Virat Kohli who dug India out, with an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. India continued their dominance in the 50-over format as well, scripting a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Even today Pakistan are one of the more mercurial sides in the game, but it is a pale version of the team of the late 1980s and 1990s. In that era, Pakistan’s raw aggression, fused with the refined skills of players like Javed Miandad, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram, made them a dominant force in world cricket.

View Full Image Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed. (PTI)

But with political and economic matters playing a part, the team has been on a steady decline for the last 20 years or so. Pakistan seem perennially shrouded in strife and are struggling to keep pace with a fast-moving cricket world. They are one of the most consistent teams in the T20 World Cup and made the finals in the last edition, but Pakistan come into this tournament having won only nine of the 24 T20Is they have played in the intervening period.

The team though has been bolstered by the return of Rauf, Mohammed Amir and Imad Wasim. In fact, Amir and Wasim came out of retirement to make the squad for the World Cup. While the two haven’t played international cricket for a while, Amir and Wasim have been primarily picked up because of their performance in the Caribbean Premier League in recent years.

It is Pakistan’s batting, however, that is unsettled and lacking in confidence. Azam and Rizwan are the most prolific pair in T20Is, with 3154 runs from 66 matches and may yet open the innings. But their below-par strike-rate—which is a crucial factor in the slam-bang world of T20—has come under constant scrutiny.

India, one of the favourites for the tournament, are a far more balanced side on paper. They already have experienced stars like Kohli and Rohit Sharma; and India have added more variety to the batting unit by bringing in two quality left-hand batters in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. While Jasprit Bumrah, currently the best bowler in the world, will spearhead the bowling attack, they also have four quality spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel—each of whom have the ability to turn the match on its head

Traditionally, India vs Pakistan matches have boiled down to a contest between Indian batters and Pakistani bowlers. In that respect, the PCB has done well to stack their bowling line-up. Left-arm bowlers will spearhead their five-strong pace battery that includes of Amir, Rauf who is returning from injury, Abbas Afridi, and Shah. Wasim and Abrar Ahmed are the spin options.

If the Pakistan pace attack comes in at full throttle, they could dent India’s chances. Especially since the pitch at the New York Stadium has been challenging for batters so far. In the first T20 World Cup match at the venue, South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 77 and cautiously chased down the target in 16.2 overs.

The drop-in pitch, flown in from Adelaide, was criticised for its excessive seam and uneven bounce. Since the match will take place in the morning in New York, when it’s prime time 8pm in India, the pitch is bound to have some life compared to the eased-up wickets in the IPL.

Though only a group game, India and Pakistan will go hard at each other to set their World Cup in motion.

Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.

