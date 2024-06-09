T20 World Cup: The ultimate India vs Pakistan preview
SummaryExtending a long tradition, the two cricket powerhouses meet again at a World Cup, this time in New York
If this were fiction, the India versus Pakistan clash would have been the perfect grand finale. A grudge match between two cricket-mad countries with pedigree. No other rivalry in the sport is quite as evocative, drawing on decades of historical, political tensions and memorable matches. “Hate thy neighbour" is the running theme in this cross-border quibble; Indian blue vs Pakistani green. When the two meet in tournaments, winning the game is often deemed more important than winning the trophy itself.
Given the interest, excitement (and the money it will generate), a match of this proportion can’t be left to chance. And hence, when it comes to reality, rather than fiction, the head honchos at the International Cricket Council (ICC) have ensured it remains a staple at World Cups. For the fifth time in a row, India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group at the T20 World Cup, which means whether they progress in the tournament or not, they will face off at least once. At the T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Pakistan on 9 June, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.