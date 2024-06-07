T20 World Cup: What are the drop-in pitches being used in the US?
SummaryAt the T20 World Cup, turf grown in Adelaide, shipped to Florida and driven to New York is being used for cricket pitches. This might be a problem
To borrow cricket parlance, baseball batters only get bowled full tosses. They don’t have to bother with the ball landing in the dirt first. This is what makes batting in cricket trickier, as the ball hitting the pitch introduces more variability: In bounce, speed off the surface, and deviation. The 22 yards between the wickets thus plays a critical role in cricket.