On an Icelandic road trip without Google Maps
SummaryFrom a concert to red lava fields and one of the world’s energy centres, seeing the European country through the eyes of an insider
There are 8.2 billion people in the world. Of them, 300,000 are Icelandic, of which very few are photographer-authors with a big social media following. But I got lucky and ran into Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson, the writer of Stunning Iceland: The Hedonist’s Guide, on a far-flung Thai island in March. The next roll of the dice that went my way was Iceland Airwaves Festival announcing Lambrini Girls and Anish Kumar, two upcoming British bands whose music I enjoy, as part of its line-up. So, I landed in Iceland on 7 November all fired up for the festival and met Gunnarsson at Reykjavík’s popular bookstore-café Penninn Eymundsson.
The day after Iceland Airwaves Festival’s final act—Kumar’s high energy set—my Australian friend and I trudged to a bakery to buy some snacks before collecting our rental car. At the bakery, we ran into a solo traveller, another Aussie, and asked her if she would like to join us for a road trip. After initial hesitation, she said yes. The three of us picked up the car at 10am and drove east. We were following an itinerary Gunnarsson had given.
Also read: 5 international marathons where running meets drinking