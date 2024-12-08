On an Icelandic road trip without Google Maps

Before Gunnarsson or Kassia, the smell of fresh cinnamon buns and coffee greeted us. “The treats are from my favourite bakery in Reykjavik, Brauð & co," Gunnarsson said. Conversation and laughter filled the warm car as soon as we started rolling. It was then that I found out Gunnarsson also offers bespoke private tours of Iceland (and later, with Google, discovered his tours cost €2,600 for up to four people, meals extra). An hour later when we stopped for a snack, they told us we were headed to the Snæfellsnes Peninsula, considered one of the seven energy centres, or chakras, in the world. We started with a drive on the red lava fields, from where trucks dig up gravel to make roads in Iceland. If I were to imagine what driving on Mars feels like, this was it.