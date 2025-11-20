Recently, the elite Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru introduced a new mandate for students and researchers, leading to widespread discontent among the scientific community. The department of electronic systems engineering rolled out a new attendance policy requiring MTech and first-year PhD students to spend at least 50 hours a week in laboratories. Senior PhD scholars are expected to match their advisers’ 70-80 hour weekly schedules.

Effectively, this amounts to 14-16 hours of study and research daily. The adherence to the rules are to be enforced by Radio Frequency Identification-based access cards and facial recognition devices installed to monitor lab hours.

The system seems to be founded on the worst practices of corporate hustle culture, where, in a misguided notion, the number of hours spent at work and productivity are believed to be directly proportional. This week, IT giant Cognizant announced a micro-tracking system which will label employees as “idle" after 5 minutes of break.

Time, as the age-old adage goes, equals money, though newer research into circadian (the body’s internal clock) and ultradian clocks (90-120 minute energy cycles) paints a different picture. Historically, humans have best worked in bursts of activity and rest. This is especially true for agrarian societies, where farmers till the land during the day and return home at sundown to recover. Common sense says this practice should hold true for all professions.

So, in the case of knowledge workers, especially researchers and scholars, it is absurd to measure their productivity solely in terms of the hours they clock in. These norms don’t factor in the complex realities of contemporary workplaces, where tasks spill over beyond the designated workday, collaboration involves connecting with colleagues from different time zones, and the best ideas don’t necessarily come calling during the “9 to 5" daily grind.

Most corporations around the world don’t account for these anomalies. But in low-trust societies like India, these problems become further aggravated by a pervasive culture of surveillance, micro-management and poor employee practices. (As of 2023, India ranks 64 in the Global Remote Work Index and, anecdotally, at least, its status seems to have only worsened.)

As the late economist David Graeber wrote in his book, Bullsh*t Jobs: The Rise of Pointless Work and What We Can Do About it (2019), “...today, it is considered perfectly natural for free citizens of democratic countries to rent out a third or more of their day."