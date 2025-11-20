It isn’t a coincidence that domestic clocks and pocket watches started gaining popularity as objects of daily use during the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century. Around this time, to quote Graeber, “time became a finite property to be budgeted and spent like money." It radically re-shaped our ideas of ownership of someone else’s time and output. As one of Graeber’s subjects tells him, when she hired someone to look after her 90-year-old grandma, the latter took umbrage because she was doing fine for her age. The caregiver, she pointed out, wouldn’t have much to do unless she had a fall.