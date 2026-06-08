Does loyalty at work still matter in the AI era, or is it time to focus on what technology cannot replace?

In 2011, when I decided to leave my first job after more than five years because it no longer felt fresh or challenging, my father was more upset by the decision than my then employers.
As a cookie-cutter boomer, he had worked at one organisation for nearly 40 years. Growing up, I had never heard him grumble about his job. He went about the six-day work week without fuss, made enough to take care of a joint family, and have a modest surplus, which let him indulge in his one passion: travel. He had wanted a stable career and comfortable retirement, both of which, all things considered, he has been able to achieve.
As an older millennial who came of age in the years of liberalisation and globalisation, I, on the other hand, harboured expectations that left him baffled. Why would you spite a good thing for a leap in the dark? I could almost hear him mutter. And what about loyalty? After all, the organisation I was leaving hadn’t treated me shabbily, where promotion or compensation was concerned. Rather, it was the work culture that had made me seek out new opportunities.