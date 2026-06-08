Does loyalty at work still matter in the AI era, or is it time to focus on what technology cannot replace?

As an older millennial who came of age in the years of liberalisation and globalisation, I, on the other hand, harboured expectations that left him baffled. Why would you spite a good thing for a leap in the dark? I could almost hear him mutter. And what about loyalty? After all, the organisation I was leaving hadn’t treated me shabbily, where promotion or compensation was concerned. Rather, it was the work culture that had made me seek out new opportunities.