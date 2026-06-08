Does loyalty at work still matter in the AI era, or is it time to focus on what technology cannot replace?

In 2011, when I decided to leave my first job after more than five years because it no longer felt fresh or challenging, my father was more upset by the decision than my then employers.
In 2011, when I decided to leave my first job after more than five years because it no longer felt fresh or challenging, my father was more upset by the decision than my then employers.
As a cookie-cutter boomer, he had worked at one organisation for nearly 40 years. Growing up, I had never heard him grumble about his job. He went about the six-day work week without fuss, made enough to take care of a joint family, and have a modest surplus, which let him indulge in his one passion: travel. He had wanted a stable career and comfortable retirement, both of which, all things considered, he has been able to achieve.
As a cookie-cutter boomer, he had worked at one organisation for nearly 40 years. Growing up, I had never heard him grumble about his job. He went about the six-day work week without fuss, made enough to take care of a joint family, and have a modest surplus, which let him indulge in his one passion: travel. He had wanted a stable career and comfortable retirement, both of which, all things considered, he has been able to achieve.
As an older millennial who came of age in the years of liberalisation and globalisation, I, on the other hand, harboured expectations that left him baffled. Why would you spite a good thing for a leap in the dark? I could almost hear him mutter. And what about loyalty? After all, the organisation I was leaving hadn’t treated me shabbily, where promotion or compensation was concerned. Rather, it was the work culture that had made me seek out new opportunities.
Shifting priorities
Every generation creates its own definition of loyalty. Until the Gen Xers, professional loyalty was perceived as the outcome of good compensation and consistent elevation along the corporate ladder. But then came the millennials and Gen Zs and gave the idea a new spin.
Last year, a report by recruitment agency Randstad pointed out that India’s Gen Z workforce isn’t consumed by the need for job stability. About 37% of it is willing to move for better pay, 25% want to prioritise flexible work hours, and 22% are keen on finding employers offering work-life balance. And why not?
As automation has become front and centre in the global workforce, the promise of a secure job has turned into wishful thinking. As I write this, more than 116,739 people have been laid off by 164 companies so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a portal that has been tracking job losses across industries since 2020. The latest casualty is Google’s cloud computing team, which, as per reports on 5 June, is being downsized radically.
With the steady integration of Agentic AI into organisational workflow, it is now received wisdom that repetitive tasks, especially those that are time consuming and labour intensive, are best relegated to automata. Earlier this year, James Riley, a professor at Harvard Business School, published a paper based on a survey of 2,357 people, which revealed public support for automating 30% out of the 940 occupations he studied. When the participants were asked to imagine a version of AI that outperformed the currently available tools, the response rose to 58% in favour of greater automation.
The dynamics of human-AI interaction isn’t just about anxiety and denial anymore. Rather, it has morphed into a knotty conundrum at the organisational level: What does it take to build employee loyalty when human talent is becoming steadily replaceable by AI?
Rethinking performance
“AI is forcing organisations to revisit a question that should have been asked long ago: what exactly creates value in human work?” says Pranav Saxena, the Delhi-NCR-based founder and people strategy partner at The Curators, an HR startup. “For years, organisations have relied heavily on productivity metrics because they are measurable and convenient. But some of the most valuable contributions in any workplace have always been difficult to quantify.”
Saxena, who has over 18 years of experience working as an HR leader, mentions trust-building, judgment in ambiguous situations, mentoring younger colleagues, navigating complex stakeholder relationships, and the ability to preserve culture during periods of change as examples of such behaviours.
“These rarely appear on dashboards, yet they significantly influence organisational outcomes,” he adds.
While the exact toll of such neglect is yet to be quantified, there is widespread evidence of a sharp drop in employee engagement. The State of Global Workplace 2026 report by Gallup, a company that studies organisational behaviour, says only 20% employees worldwide claim that they are engaged at work. The vast majority—suffering from chronic burnout, quiet quitting and absenteeism—accounts for $10 trillion in lost productivity each year.
“The two parameters of performance which we have ignored so far are discretionary effort—every time someone has gone above and beyond their duties, walked that extra mile for their customers, managers or colleagues—and passion, which is the internal drive that gets people to wake up every morning and go to work,” says Vishwanath Joshi, executive vice president and head (people and culture), Great Place To Work.
Instead of fixating on productivity data, managers must learn to pay attention to the way people are feeling at work, he adds.
Such qualitative inputs can only be drawn if leaders begin to ask more of the “how” and “why” questions instead of focusing exclusively on the “what” and “how much” ones.
Loyalty points
It’s undeniable that as Agentic AI and other tools get integrated into the workflow, data-driven decision-making (including identifying and eliminating human redundancies) are on the uptick. Data isn’t a bad thing, per se. Numerical records can provide clearer big-picture perspectives (billable hours, time taken to close a complaint, and so on). It can create faster and more objective feedback loops. But data can also be gamed by humans eventually.
“Data is valuable, but not everything that matters can be measured, and not everything that can be measured necessarily matters,” Saxena says. “When organisations rely excessively on automated monitoring and quantitative indicators, employees quickly learn to optimise for the metric rather than the mission. I have seen this play out in quietly damaging ways: teams focusing on response time over response quality, individuals padding visible activity at the expense of deeper, slower work that moves things forward.”
The earlier belief that job stability is directly proportional to the length of your tenure has also been disrupted by layoffs and hiring freezes at the middle rungs.
“In my 26-year career, I have seen a sea change: from loyalty being a factor of the amount of time you spend at an organisation to becoming a true measure of the engagement you bring to your role,” Joshi says.
To recalibrate employee engagement strategies, he urges organisations to use a self-explanatory toolset, C.A.R.E. C stands for connection, A for appreciation, R for respect and E for empathy. In the end, technology cannot solve how employees feel—only psychological safety and the management’s investment in an employee’s experience, rather than hollow wellness branding activities, is the way ahead.
“Employees don’t develop loyalty because they think they are irreplaceable. They develop loyalty when they believe they are genuinely valued,” Saxena adds. “Organisations can counter the anxiety of this moment by investing in continuous learning, transparent communication, and meaningful career development, not as talking points, but as visible, funded commitments. When employees see that the organisation is helping them evolve alongside technology rather than quietly preparing to replace them, trust deepens in a way that no retention bonus can manufacture.”
Work Vibes is a column on ideas to help you thrive at what you do.