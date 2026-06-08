Does loyalty at work still matter in the AI era, or is it time to focus on what technology cannot replace?

As a cookie-cutter boomer, he had worked at one organisation for nearly 40 years. Growing up, I had never heard him grumble about his job. He went about the six-day work week without fuss, made enough to take care of a joint family, and have a modest surplus, which let him indulge in his one passion: travel. He had wanted a stable career and comfortable retirement, both of which, all things considered, he has been able to achieve.