What does Independence Day mean to India's Gen Z?

For me, freedom, or azadi, has very little meaning. It feels like our country is still not truly independent. Our politicians and the police are corrupt, our education system is broken. Look at children in government schools who are struggling to build a future. If freedom means being able to speak your mind or do what is right without hesitation, then we are not really free. You shouldn’t have to be afraid to speak up or stand up for what you believe is right. We are always scared of something, while those in power seem more concerned with their own interests. Yes, Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara—that sentiment is deeply ingrained in me—but the reality around us is very different. And politicians? They care about us when they need our votes. The moment the elections are over, they disappear. They talk about women’s safety, but crimes against women continue to happen. If we were truly free, we wouldn’t feel so compromised.