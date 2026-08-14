What does Independence Day mean to India's Gen Z?

That moment when India attained freedom is not a distant memory for my family. We have lived it several times over through the stories that my grandparents tell me of an undivided Punjab. They had to leave everything in Lahore to start anew in Delhi after Partition. My great grandparents moved to Delhi when my grandfather was a child. Getting to know their stories—not just the oral testimonies but also through letters, diaries and archival photos—helped me understand that moment in time. Though we see that event immortalised in films and books, it acquires deeper meaning when witnessed through your family’s memories.