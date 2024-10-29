India among ’most dangerous countries’ for journalists

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders ranks India 142 out of 180 nations in the World Press Freedom Index

Team Lounge
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Cameramen shooting the group photo at Wikiconference India 2016 (Representative Image)
Cameramen shooting the group photo at Wikiconference India 2016 (Representative Image)(Harvinder Chandigarh)

India ranks 142 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom index, released Wednesday by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based media watchdog. In 2016, India was ranked 133.

Explaining its findings, the RSF report said that Indian journalists are exposed to all kinds of attack, from the police and political activists, to criminal groups or corrupt local officials. In 2020, four journalists were killed and scores harassed, detained and charged with "sedition" under section 124 (a) of Indian Penal Code.

The pressure on the Indian media had increased since the general elections in the spring of 2019, won overwhelmingly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the RSF noted.

Also read: Prem Prakash, ANI and the perils of access journalism

"Indians who espouse Hindutva, the ideology that gave rise to radical right-wing Hindu nationalism, are trying to purge all manifestations of 'anti-national' thought from the public debate. The coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva followers are terrifying and include calls for the journalists concerned to be murdered," it added.

The bleak state of affairs in India is in line with the trend across the globe. The RSF found several countries, especially in Asia, Middle East and Europe, using the pandemic as grounds to block journalists’ access to information, sources and reporting in the field.

The World Press Freedom Index ranks 180 countries and regions according to the level of freedom available to journalists. The RSF ranks countries on basis of an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of legislative framework and safety of journalists in each country and region.

The Indian government, too, took advantage of the coronavirus crisis to step up its control of news coverage by prosecuting journalists providing information at variance with the official position, the RSF said.

"The situation is still very worrying in Kashmir, where reporters are often harassed by police and paramilitaries and must cope with utterly Orwellian content regulations, and where media outlets are liable to be closed, as was the case with the valley’s leading daily, the Kashmir Times," it said.

Norway topped the World Press Freedom list, followed by Finland and Denmark. Eritrea was at the bottom. Of the countries in India's neighbourhood, Nepal was ranked 106, Bhutan at 65, Sri Lanka at 127, Myanmar (before the coup) at 140, Bangladesh at 152 and Pakistan at 145.

Also read: Meet Kashmiri journalist Ahmer Khan, nominated for a CAA documentary

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeIdeasIndia among ’most dangerous countries’ for journalists

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.45
    10:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.65 (-3.16%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.25
    10:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    14.55 (7.88%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    178.90
    10:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -6.1 (-3.3%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.45
    10:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -2 (-1.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    252.50
    10:18 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    6.1 (2.48%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    317.50
    10:18 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -28.2 (-8.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,479.95
    10:17 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -144.75 (-5.51%)

    Ksb share price

    791.80
    10:14 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.1 (-4.82%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,326.40
    10:18 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -57.4 (-4.15%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    472.00
    10:18 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    40.35 (9.35%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,290.60
    10:17 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    737.7 (8.63%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.95
    10:18 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    14.25 (7.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    304.45
    10:18 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    16.95 (5.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.