Asian Games 2026: Fired-up Iran the only real threat as India chases historic medal tally in Japan

India has never won a singles gold at the continental event, but in Anahat Singh they have a talent that could smash through the barrier. The 18-year-old created history in July as she became the first Indian to win the Junior World Championship. Currently ranked No.20 in the world, Singh is no stranger to the senior circuit and goes into the 2026 Asian Games as the third seed, behind Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia and Satomi Watanabe of Japan. In men’s singles, Abhay Singh is the second seed.