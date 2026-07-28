Are Indian athletes finally unlocking a consistent path to international wins?

The arguments, reels and memes of the FIFA World Cup haven’t cooled off yet, and already this never-ending summer of sport has brought upon us the Commonwealth Games, which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, on 23 July. At the scaled down event which Glasgow stepped in to take over after the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, withdrew, India has a contingent of 125 athletes—77 men, 48 women.
A big chunk of the group is made up of athletes competing in athletics, mainly track and field events. It is headed by the two-time Olympics medal-winner javelin star Neeraj Chopra, but there are several other medal contenders in multiple events behind him. From sprints and relays to high jump and long jump, Indian athletes have reached a rare consistency. Indian athletes have set 25 new national records in the last four months across events ranging from 100m to the marathon and long and high jump.