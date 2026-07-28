Are Indian athletes finally unlocking a consistent path to international wins?

The arguments, reels and memes of the FIFA World Cup haven’t cooled off yet, and already this never-ending summer of sport has brought upon us the Commonwealth Games, which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, on 23 July. At the scaled down event which Glasgow stepped in to take over after the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, withdrew, India has a contingent of 125 athletes—77 men, 48 women.
The arguments, reels and memes of the FIFA World Cup haven’t cooled off yet, and already this never-ending summer of sport has brought upon us the Commonwealth Games, which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, on 23 July. At the scaled down event which Glasgow stepped in to take over after the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, withdrew, India has a contingent of 125 athletes—77 men, 48 women.
A big chunk of the group is made up of athletes competing in athletics, mainly track and field events. It is headed by the two-time Olympics medal-winner javelin star Neeraj Chopra, but there are several other medal contenders in multiple events behind him. From sprints and relays to high jump and long jump, Indian athletes have reached a rare consistency. Indian athletes have set 25 new national records in the last four months across events ranging from 100m to the marathon and long and high jump.
A big chunk of the group is made up of athletes competing in athletics, mainly track and field events. It is headed by the two-time Olympics medal-winner javelin star Neeraj Chopra, but there are several other medal contenders in multiple events behind him. From sprints and relays to high jump and long jump, Indian athletes have reached a rare consistency. Indian athletes have set 25 new national records in the last four months across events ranging from 100m to the marathon and long and high jump.
High jumper Sarvesh Kushare broke the national record with a jump of 2.31m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar last month and followed it up by becoming the first ever Indian to finish third in a Diamond League competition in Monaco earlier this month. In the 100m, Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur are on fire, and the former currently holds the national record of 10.09 seconds. In the 400m, Vishal TK is the national record holder (44.98 seconds) and has been consistently finishing his races at around 45 seconds (the current men’s world record is 43.03 seconds).
In long jump, national record holder Murali Sreeshankar has been consistently leaping beyond 8.3m while Ancy Sojan, after breaking Anju Bobby George’s 22-year-old national record with a jump of 6.88m last month, is now gunning for the 7.01m Asian record. Finally, former 10,000m and 5,000m national record holder Sawan Barwal broke a 48-year-old national record by running a marathon in 2:11:58 earlier this year, thus improving the previous best by just 2 seconds.
Consistent improvement
So are our Olympics sports athletes becoming more consistent? “Are we consistently improving? If you take out Animesh Kujur, India has gone backwards in the 200m. In the men’s 100m it has gone the other way. Gurindervir has the national record now, Manikanta Hoblidar almost broke it last year. Animesh held it till recently. Behind them Tamilarasu Senthilkumar is challenging everyone. The standard is going up consistently in the 100m,” says Martin Owens, head coach at Odisha Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre.
He sees India doing well in the relay races. “With all these national records, Indian athletes are beginning to realise that the supposed limits are just gossip. They have shattered the myth that Indian athletes can’t sprint.”
That Indian athletics has struggled is not due to a lack of talent but a symptom of the system and attitude, argues James Hillier, Reliance Foundation’s athletics director. Schoolkids are told what they can’t do, but not given any positive affirmation. “Create an environment where people get opportunities and believe that Indians can be the best [in athletics]. The foundation work takes about six years, then comes a base of consistency, which takes two years [and where India is currently]. Jamaica’s running culture was built in the 1980s. It took 40 years to become a movement.”
Having consistently broken national records, the next step is to raise the bar and look at the international standards, says Gary Hall, high performance director at Inspire Institute for Sport. This means clearing successively higher bars by excelling in the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, followed by World Athletics events and finally the Olympics. “For India to claim it has arrived at the world stage, its athletes need to compete against international athletes and perform consistently at those levels,” says Hall.
A system for success
Hillier emphasizes that a system for success is necessary for talent to flourish, citing the efforts of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as an example. Another example is the Odisha government, which has built world standard infrastructure for various sports, and inviting the likes of JSW, Tata and Abhinav Bindra to run the sports centres. The corporates brought in professionalism, a data driven approach to performance and tracking, and world-class coaches such as Hall, Hillier and Martin. Both Martin and Hillier confirm that Indian athletes need more competitions to participate in, and that the AFI is listening and creating more competitions.
Hall insists in order to be an elite athlete you need to be able to live and train like one. “Usain Bolt didn’t go to work or think about food. He lived, trained and thought like an elite athlete,” says Hall. India’s private sports institutes are trying to create such spaces. National record holder Jyothi Yarraji, a hurdler, is a beneficiary of this system. She has little competition domestically, so she has trained for months in Finland thanks to the TOPS scheme and Reliance Foundation.
“In Finland, I was surprised to find out that the athletes I was training with had a day job and would come to training after work. They also had to cook and clean. At the National Athletics Centre, where I usually train, everything is taken care of. My only job is to show up for training, rest, recover and perform,” says Yarraji.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar confirms after reaching a certain level, Indian athletes have it better than many of their global peers. “Indian athletes get paid well even for mere participation in global contests. The Asian Games are a big incentive as there is big money involved, especially for those who win medals. However, our infrastructure is still developing, and different states have different policies and attitude to sports,” he says.
Shrenik Avlani is an independent writer and editor.