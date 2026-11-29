Down 5-15 in the second game, the realist in Rakshitha Sree Ramraj was preparing for a decider. She had bagged the opening game 21-18, but across the net was reigning Olympic champion and World No.4 Chen Yufei. A player that Ramraj had grown up idolizing, and she did not want to fold without a fight.
“I was preparing for the third game. I just didn’t want to give up so easily,” the 19-year-old Indian said to the BWF after the Round of 16 clash at the Hong Kong Open on 19 November. “I had nothing to lose. I just kept trying even when she was leading. I didn’t give up any time…I was just free; I was playing all my strokes.”