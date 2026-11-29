Down 5-15 in the second game, the realist in Rakshitha Sree Ramraj was preparing for a decider. She had bagged the opening game 21-18, but across the net was reigning Olympic champion and World No.4 Chen Yufei. A player that Ramraj had grown up idolizing, and she did not want to fold without a fight.
Down 5-15 in the second game, the realist in Rakshitha Sree Ramraj was preparing for a decider. She had bagged the opening game 21-18, but across the net was reigning Olympic champion and World No.4 Chen Yufei. A player that Ramraj had grown up idolizing, and she did not want to fold without a fight.
“I was preparing for the third game. I just didn’t want to give up so easily,” the 19-year-old Indian said to the BWF after the Round of 16 clash at the Hong Kong Open on 19 November. “I had nothing to lose. I just kept trying even when she was leading. I didn’t give up any time…I was just free; I was playing all my strokes.”
“I was preparing for the third game. I just didn’t want to give up so easily,” the 19-year-old Indian said to the BWF after the Round of 16 clash at the Hong Kong Open on 19 November. “I had nothing to lose. I just kept trying even when she was leading. I didn’t give up any time…I was just free; I was playing all my strokes.”
Ramraj chipped away at the lead, won 11 of the next 13 points, combining her natural aggression with some staunch defence. As the game went down to the wire, the Indian held her nerve. She saved two game points before prevailing 24-22 to pull off the biggest win of her career, and her first against a top-10 player.
“I think I’m not less than anyone,” the Indian added, after that fresh injection of confidence.
A new generation rises
Ramraj’s standout win has added to the buzz around Indian women’s badminton, which is currently brimming with talent and promise. Over the last two years, a number of Indian players have emerged through the ranks and made a mark on the international tour. While Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu blazed a trail, India is now showing strength in numbers. At this week’s Syed Modi International in Lucknow, 16 Indians featured in the women’s singles draw.
Sindhu is still the highest-ranked Indian player at World No.6, but the country now has nine players in the top 50—a majority of whom are aged between 17 and 22. Leading the young brigade is 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma, who reached a career high of World No.21 earlier this month. Following her are Unnati Hooda, 19 (world rank: 23), Devika Sihag, 21 (world rank 36), Isharani Baruah, 22 (world rank: 38), Ramraj, 19 (world rank: 39) and Anmol Kharb, 19 (world rank: 43).
Another exciting prospect is Tanvi Patri. At the recently concluded Youth Olympics in Dakar, the 15-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in badminton as she bagged a silver. Patri showcased her resilience in a dramatic final that lasted an hour and 22 minutes. The Indian teen battled back from 10-19 in the final game, saved six match points and held three of her own before losing 21-15, 13-21, 24-26 to reigning world junior champion Zhang Yi Xin of China.
“Indian women’s badminton is in a very exciting place!” Sindhu posted on X after winning the Hylo Open in November, while assessing the next generation of Indian women’s singles players. “My four picks to break into the top 20 and stay there consistently: Tanvi Sharma, Anmol, Unnati and Rakshitha. In that order. I am a huge believer in Tanvi. Technically rock solid, lovely court sense and a very exciting player!
“Having played Anmol recently, I was genuinely surprised. Lovely stroke production, good deception, but her footwork, recovery and consistency need work…Unnati needs a few technical corrections, while Rakshitha needs to win those mental battles. And watch out for Tanvi Patri! Once she develops physically and adds strength to her game, HUGE ceiling!”
India’s international rise
Indian badminton has been on the rise ever since Nehwal won a bronze at the 2012 London Games, capturing India’s first medal in the sport at the Olympics. Sindhu picked up the torch from Nehwal, winning a silver in 2016 Rio and a bronze at the 2020 deferred Tokyo Olympics. The spark of inspiration for the younger generation was lit. Television and social media have carried badminton’s message, bringing in talent from far corners of the country.
Hooda, for example, is from Rohtak, Haryana, a place better known for its wrestling prowess, and started training at the Chhotu Ram Stadium. Though her playing style is slightly unconventional, it is highly effective. And she used it to overcome one of her heroes, Sindhu, 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 in the round of 16 at the 2025 China Open.
Her state-mate, Kharb, hails from Faridabad and has shifted base a few times, from Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida to the Pullela Gopichand Academy and is currently at National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati. While one of her strengths is point construction, it was Kharb’s temperament that came to the fore at the 2024 Asia Team Championships. She won three out of three matches, all tie-deciders, to help India clinch their first gold medal at the tournament.
Sharma’s badminton journey began in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. A top junior, Sharma has made a smooth transition into seniors. She picked up wins over established players like former world champion Nozomi Okuhara (at the 2025 Syed Modi International) and World No.11 Chiu Pin-Chian (at the 2026 Australian Open) and won her first BWF 300 title at the Taipei Open in August 2026.
Sihag is also from sporting powerhouse Haryana, while Baruah is from Assam and Raamraj from Coimbatore. Patri, meanwhile, started playing badminton in China, since her father was stationed there for his job. She trained there for three years, before her family returned to India in 2020 during the pandemic.
“India is in a very good space,” says Indian Olympian and veteran coach U. Vimal Kumar. “All of them have created upsets. They have beaten better players. They have won tournaments. We have to give a lot of credit to many academies and centres that have come up. There is no other sport in India where we have these many women in the top-50. A lot of them are also in the same age group so they will challenge each other.”
Ready for the long haul?
Indian women’s badminton has the attention of the world, which means there will also be increased scrutiny. While the youngsters have shot off the blocks, they still have a long race to run. In a sport like badminton, where fitness, skill, strategy and mental strength all have to align for a successful career, the margin for error is tighter than ever.
“They are definitely a talented bunch. But these girls have to have uninterrupted exposure and training time,” says former India player Aparna Popat.
“Key is to remain fit and injury-free. As you start doing better, you start to push fitness up and play more tournaments and then that’s when injuries happen. Right now, they’re all new, they’ve had one-two odd wins but they’ll be tracked. From now on, whatever drawbacks or limitations they have will start getting exposed. Plus, a lot of people will give them attention. It will come down to who really keeps their head on their shoulders and continues working and developing.”
While they are still transitioning to the big league, 2027 promises its own challenges. Badminton is set for an upheaval as it switches to the 15-point scoring system from January and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification cycle begins in May. With so many variables to tackle, next year may give a clearer picture of whether the wave builds or breaks.
Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.