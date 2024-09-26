What makes the Jadeja-Ashwin spin duo the GOAT
SummaryAs Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin get better with age, they have become the best spin duo in the history of Test cricket
At 144/6, with all six specialist batsmen back in the pavilion on the opening day of the first Test in the ongoing series against Bangladesh, India were in dire trouble. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Both batsmen were on nought.
Bangladesh unleashed their new fast bowler, Nahid Rana, who had made batsmen hop in Pakistan with rising 150 kmph deliveries. But Ashwin counterattacked with thumping shots through the covers, befuddling the new Bangladesh captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto. Jadeja was more circumspect at the outset, before smashing the spinners. The duo put on 199 for the seventh wicket. Then they shared 11 wickets between them to seal the game.