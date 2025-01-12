Mughals to Ambanis: The roots of India Inc

In popular imagination, Reliance represents the starting point for big business in India, with Dhirubhai Ambani the man who showed Indians the way to make money. Lakshmi Subramanian’s new book India Before The Ambanis seeks to dispel that notion by stretching the timelines deep into the 16th century and offering a smorgasbord of people, stories and situations from the pre-Ambani era. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That Indian business history needs a new lens which is not coloured by hero worship is evident. At the same time, no history is complete without people. Subramanian, a historian and a professor, manages to capture both the characters and the spirit to pen an enlightening but entertaining business history of India.

The author’s lament on the lack of handy and accessible books on the subject is not new. In a 1963 essay, Towards a Reinterpretation of Nineteenth-Century Indian Economic History, published in The Journal of Economic History, Morris D. Morris writes: “The neglect of India’s economic history, particularly the period 1800-1947, is one of the most distressing gaps… Not only is ignorance of Indian economic behaviour over time disturbing in itself, but the attempts at planning since 1947 have suffered because of this. It is difficult to predict outcomes and consequences of any major development policy in the absence of any clear clues about the long-run dynamics of the Indian economy and Society." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This new book is an earnest attempt to fill that gap. Its premise is straightforward—if the essence of business is knowing how to make money, and accumulate and redeploy it for social and commercial gain, there was enough evidence of this in the India of the 17th century with travel writers like John Fryer noting the Bania’s ability to do so. As evidence, she profiles not just well-known businessmen like Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy and Dwarkanath Tagore but also introduces us to newer ones who played a crucial facilitating role. Tarwadi Arunji Nathji, who, around the end of the 18th century, was one of the richest bankers of Gujarat, is one such. In exploring his investing strategies and the context in which he operated as well as the clout he enjoyed with the East India Company, the book offers another dimension.

Such businessmen courted political connections astutely and secularly and their success rested upon their ability to forecast political upheavals. The merchants hedged their bets, often playing both sides till it became evident that the British were the power to back since they had both military superiority and financial muscle which made them highly creditworthy. In addition, these businessmen circumvented the problem of lack of symmetric information by activating close family connections. These are themes the author explored in her 2012 book Three Merchants of Bombay as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subramanian’s exhibit 1 here is unusual: Mulla Abdul Gafoor, who built a vast empire by trading in spices and textiles, isn’t a well-known figure. In his lifetime, he assembled an impressive fleet of 17 midsize vessels in the 1690s which compares favourably with current Indian market leader GE Shipping’s 43 vessels. His success, attributed to his risk-taking ability and his commercial acumen, made him hugely influential with the Mughal rulers in Surat though his sway extended to markets in West Asia.

But instead of dwelling on Gafoor as an individual, the book links it to the bigger narrative of how Muslim commercial enterprises rose in the 17th century thanks to the rise of other major Islamic world empires such as the Ottoman and the Safavid. It also draws a direct line between the Industrial Revolution and the changing colonial needs of the British economy, which now required markets for their cheap machine-made goods. In turn, this led to the flow of British capital into India which was used to procure commodities like raw cotton and opium for exports to other markets, thus drawing the country into the larger flow of global trade.

There are stories within stories as with Shantidas Jhaveri, who set himself up as a jeweller and bullion trader in the first half of the 17th century. His rags-to-riches tale is fascinating but equally noteworthy is his business of sarafi (banking), which included minting foreign coins and exchanging old ones. Minting rights indicate the influence of the man but also the decentralised financial system that enabled it. In that context, there is an entire chapter devoted to the workings of the typical Indian bazaar or mandi distinguished by mass selling of goods at low margins. It created its own set of intermediaries like the goladars as well as financial instruments like the hundi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India before the Ambanis: A History of Indian Business, Money and Economy: By Lakshmi Subramanian, Penguin Random House India, 320 Pages; ₹ 699.

Such weaving together of disparate strands gives the book a solid academic rigour and also enhances our understanding of the period. While many historians and economic writers have dwelt on the wealth of India under the Mughals, few have explained the factors that led to its creation with such clarity. Ensuring peace and law and order along with good infrastructure were key ingredients. In what marks out the book’s keen eye for insight, it explains how the emphasis on revenue collection in cash “fostered monetization, forcing the producers to go in for cash crops which had demand among consuming elites and markets in India and overseas". Eventually the dismantling of India’s economic might coincided with the decline of the Mughal rule and the rise of regional dynasts and military adventurers like the East India Company. The dislocation this caused allowed bankers to become kingmakers, which in the long run led to a decline in efficient trading.

Midway through, the book questions what lessons the successes of its protagonists hold for the historian of Indian business. While the reference is to Jeejeebhoy and Tagore, it could be extrapolated to all those featured. The most significant lesson is what the author calls the “conjunction of circumstances" that include temperament, locational advantages as well as robust information and business networks.

The underlying spirit of the book is raising issues for a serious student of Indian business to think about. For instance, there’s an attempt to contrast Parsi enterprises with that of Bania capital. Thus, while Tata group founder J.N. Tata scouted far and wide for help in setting up his business, including that of renowned metallurgists of the era, Bania traders tended to stick to the support of close family members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The answers are not always comprehensive or even convincing. Indeed, if there’s one failing of the book, it is its inability to close the loop on many of the fascinating questions it raises. But by raising these issues, it lays down the agenda for future work on the subject. That is one of its biggest contributions. Future writers, continuing Subramanian’s scholarship of business history studied as a subject in itself, can pick from the many trailing themes of the book. In this they will find the author’s reference to earlier books by authors like S.P. Rungta, Rajat Ray, Amiya Bagchi and the doyen of contemporary business history, Dwijendra Tripathi, a good starting point.

If you are looking for a quick racy read, a eulogy to a business tycoon or even a takedown of one, this book isn’t for you. There are dozens of those around desperately seeking to garner some buyers. Subramanian’s latest is a serious academic book meant for readers seeking a deeper understanding of the forces that have shaped Indian industry.

Sundeep Khanna is a business columnist and author of business books.