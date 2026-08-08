CWG 2026 boxing: How India’s record seven gold medals set stage for Los Angeles 2028

As Arundhati Choudhary entered the ring, for the biggest bout of her career, she wanted to make sure she left with a gold and not with excuses. The 23-year-old was running a 102-degree fever on 1 August, the day of the women’s 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She popped a paracetamol, shoved any doubts caused by her illness to the back of her mind and swaggered out.
“It takes a lot of time, a lot of effort to get an opportunity like that,” Choudhary said during a media interaction a day after her bout. “An event like the Commonwealth Games comes every four years. I kept telling myself, ‘Ok I have fever, but I can forget that for 9 minutes.’ Once I was in the ring, I didn’t give it a thought.”
Choudhary, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan, a city known more for IIT and IAS hopefuls rather than aspiring boxers, aced the test. Having overcome defending champion Rosie Eccles in the semi-final the previous day, she defeated England’s Chantelle Reid, the bronze medallist at the 2025 World Championship, 5-0 to capture gold.
It was her first medal in any multi-sport event and underlined India’s dominance in boxing at CWG 2026 in Glasgow, which concluded on 2 August. India finished fourth in the final medal tally, with a total of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Of that, the boxers contributed seven gold and three silver.
Though Lovlina Borgohain, the poster girl of women’s boxing and one of the flagbearers for India during the opening ceremony, earned a silver, five women boxers landed a gold. It was not only the most successful CWG for Indian boxers, but also the first time in the Games’ history that one country had bagged as many as seven gold medals in the sport.
“Just a few months ago, we had won five gold medals at the Asian Championships. This result at the Commonwealth Games wasn’t achieved in a vacuum,” Santiago Nieva, India’s head coach, said during the media interaction. “Compared to the 2022 Birmingham Games, where India won only three gold medals, this is a remarkable improvement. The competition at the Games was tough and we exceeded our expectations. This is not the Olympics but we have beaten every country here. England is traditionally one of the strongest boxing nations, and we defeated them in six of eight bouts. There is never a guarantee of a medal at any major event, but we are definitely on the right track.”
Since the boxing breakthrough at the 2008 Beijing Games, when Vijender Singh became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal as he earned bronze in the middleweight category, Indian boxers have delivered consistently on the world stage. While M.C. Mary Kom (2012) and Borgohain (2020) have won bronze at the Olympics, India has won multiple medals at world championships. Women have led the boxing revolution in the country. Even in Glasgow, of India’s 10 medals in boxing, seven were won by women.