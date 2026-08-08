CWG 2026 boxing: How India’s record seven gold medals set stage for Los Angeles 2028

“Just a few months ago, we had won five gold medals at the Asian Championships. This result at the Commonwealth Games wasn’t achieved in a vacuum,” Santiago Nieva, India’s head coach, said during the media interaction. “Compared to the 2022 Birmingham Games, where India won only three gold medals, this is a remarkable improvement. The competition at the Games was tough and we exceeded our expectations. This is not the Olympics but we have beaten every country here. England is traditionally one of the strongest boxing nations, and we defeated them in six of eight bouts. There is never a guarantee of a medal at any major event, but we are definitely on the right track.”