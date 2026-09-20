Football: India seek World Cup feel with three expensive friendlies

Playing in a Fifa World Cup against world-class opponents being a distant dream, India have apparently opted for a shortcut to get a feel of it. In the September-October Fifa international window, India’s senior men’s national team will host three teams that featured in the World Cup 2026 that concluded in July.
While the first match is against Panama (Fifa ranking 44) on 25 September at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the other two are at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK) against five-time World Cup winners Brazil (ranked 5) and Uruguay (ranked 20) on 3 and 6 October, respectively.
National coach Khalid Jamil has the unenviable task of making his players competitive against these top-tier teams. He has left out several veterans from his 26-member squad, preferring younger players to get “valuable experience at the international level”. Jamil is aware that the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against top-tier sides may also turn into a nightmare for the 138th-ranked Indians.
Brazil have called up their top stars, including Vinicius Jr and Raphinha, while well-known names like Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez figure in the Uruguay squad, underlining the technical and tactical superiority of two of the world’s top teams. All three sides have agreed to play in exchange for huge appearance fees.
AN EXPENSIVE PROPOSITION
The Brazil match’s budget alone is believed to be around ₹50 crore, of which ₹35-40 crore is meant for the Brazilian federation (CBF) as an appearance fee. Uruguay will take home ₹12.5 crore and Panama ₹5.5 crore, as per an All India Football Federation (AIFF) insider who preferred not to be identified.
Apart from appearance fees, transportation and hospitality will also cost a pretty penny. Travel in chartered flights for Brazil’s 90-member contingent would cost around ₹6 crore, for Uruguay approximately ₹3 crore and ₹50 lakh for Panama, thus pushing the total budget for the three friendlies to around ₹80-90 crore. Interestingly, AIFF’s executive committee members are still in the dark about the budgetary arrangements, as nothing has been officially conveyed to them, even after granting permission for funding the initial payments from the federation’s coffers at an executive committee meeting on 6 August.
As the AIFF has decided to push already stretched coffers to the absolute limits to host these matches, it has triggered a debate as to how beneficial such a risky enterprise could be.