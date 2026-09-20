Football: India seek World Cup feel with three expensive friendlies

WHERE IS THE MONEY?

Former India captain and executive committee member Bhaichung Bhutia has contested the rationale for India playing friendlies, while pulling out from the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup at the last moment to avoid a clash of schedules. “The president (Kalyan Chaubey) has said that the advance to Brazil FA would be paid from the AIFF account. Has that amount been paid? If so, how much and who would repay it later to AIFF,” Bhutia wrote in a letter to the AIFF on 28 August. He is yet to receive a reply.