Football: India seek World Cup feel with three expensive friendlies

Playing in a Fifa World Cup against world-class opponents being a distant dream, India have apparently opted for a shortcut to get a feel of it. In the September-October Fifa international window, India’s senior men’s national team will host three teams that featured in the World Cup 2026 that concluded in July.
Playing in a Fifa World Cup against world-class opponents being a distant dream, India have apparently opted for a shortcut to get a feel of it. In the September-October Fifa international window, India’s senior men’s national team will host three teams that featured in the World Cup 2026 that concluded in July.
While the first match is against Panama (Fifa ranking 44) on 25 September at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the other two are at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK) against five-time World Cup winners Brazil (ranked 5) and Uruguay (ranked 20) on 3 and 6 October, respectively.
While the first match is against Panama (Fifa ranking 44) on 25 September at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the other two are at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK) against five-time World Cup winners Brazil (ranked 5) and Uruguay (ranked 20) on 3 and 6 October, respectively.
National coach Khalid Jamil has the unenviable task of making his players competitive against these top-tier teams. He has left out several veterans from his 26-member squad, preferring younger players to get “valuable experience at the international level”. Jamil is aware that the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against top-tier sides may also turn into a nightmare for the 138th-ranked Indians.
Brazil have called up their top stars, including Vinicius Jr and Raphinha, while well-known names like Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez figure in the Uruguay squad, underlining the technical and tactical superiority of two of the world’s top teams. All three sides have agreed to play in exchange for huge appearance fees.
AN EXPENSIVE PROPOSITION
The Brazil match’s budget alone is believed to be around ₹50 crore, of which ₹35-40 crore is meant for the Brazilian federation (CBF) as an appearance fee. Uruguay will take home ₹12.5 crore and Panama ₹5.5 crore, as per an All India Football Federation (AIFF) insider who preferred not to be identified.
Apart from appearance fees, transportation and hospitality will also cost a pretty penny. Travel in chartered flights for Brazil’s 90-member contingent would cost around ₹6 crore, for Uruguay approximately ₹3 crore and ₹50 lakh for Panama, thus pushing the total budget for the three friendlies to around ₹80-90 crore. Interestingly, AIFF’s executive committee members are still in the dark about the budgetary arrangements, as nothing has been officially conveyed to them, even after granting permission for funding the initial payments from the federation’s coffers at an executive committee meeting on 6 August.
As the AIFF has decided to push already stretched coffers to the absolute limits to host these matches, it has triggered a debate as to how beneficial such a risky enterprise could be.
WHERE IS THE MONEY?
Former India captain and executive committee member Bhaichung Bhutia has contested the rationale for India playing friendlies, while pulling out from the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup at the last moment to avoid a clash of schedules. “The president (Kalyan Chaubey) has said that the advance to Brazil FA would be paid from the AIFF account. Has that amount been paid? If so, how much and who would repay it later to AIFF,” Bhutia wrote in a letter to the AIFF on 28 August. He is yet to receive a reply.
The former striker is right to ask this question. The AIFF took a huge gamble once it decided to provide the initial payment needed to set the ball rolling for these matches.
At the AIFF’s executive committee meeting on 6 August, permission was sought to temporarily advance money from the federation’s account for this payment—without specifying the amount involved—based on the belief that the money spent would be recovered from ticket sales and sponsorship deals.
But will it? The lack of substantial sponsorship agreement announcements to date have led to consternation among AIFF’s members.
For an organisation whose bank balance was, as of 28 March, ₹11.25 crore in liquid cash, ₹22.45 crore in Fifa and AFC accounts and ₹21.62 crore in fixed deposits and bonds, these three friendlies are a giant financial undertaking.
The state governments of West Bengal and Karnataka are expected to foot the bill for infrastructural and security support, but are yet to offer any special financial package. The Union government hasn’t committed a dime either so far, leaving the AIFF to explore avenues to lure public sector undertakings and private enterprises into sponsorships. Marketing rights have been handed over to the Mumbai-based Professional Management Group, and Bengaluru-headquartered DNA Entertainment Networks has received the operational rights.
“Discussions are on (for sponsorships) as we speak,” an AIFF official told Lounge on condition of anonymity, but refused to divulge specifics.
Sale of tickets priced between ₹999 and ₹15,000 for the Brazil clash at the 67,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium began on 2 September on District.in, while tickets ranging between ₹499 and ₹9,999 were made available six days later for the Panama game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Tickets for the Uruguay game are yet to be made available, as its federation is yet to give the go-ahead for it.
The ticketing partner has agreed to pay ₹25 crore to AIFF, eyeing sales in the region of ₹30-40 crore for a substantial profit. As part of its deal, District has already paid half the amount, facilitating AIFF’s efforts to procure the initial payment for CBF and subsequent commencement of ticket sales.
Sony Sports Network has bagged the broadcast rights in India in a ₹4-crore deal, and plans to shell out “more than a crore” for producing the matches, as per the owner of a production company.
AN ULTERIOR MOTIVE?
Insiders claim that these matches are merely an election gimmick. With the four-year term of the Kalyan Chaubey-led executive committee having ended on 2 September, the AIFF is due for elections, and the current panel is working on borrowed time.
While seeking re-election, the successful hosting of these high-profile matches would provide Chaubey’s committee something positive to show in an otherwise controversy-ridden tenure. The date of the elections will be announced in a special general body meeting of the AIFF on 4 October in Kolkata.
Sayan Mukherjee is a sports journalist with an affinity towards football.