At the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026, which took place in Cyprus from March 28 to April 15, eight of the sharpest minds in chess matched wits and will over 14 rounds in 19 days, hoping to survive and eventually surpass the field. For Indian star Vaishali Rameshbabu, it was a defeat deep in the tournament that brought some respite.
Vaishali Rameshbabu's resilience at the Candidates won her a seat at the chess World Championship
SummaryVaishali played one of her best games of the tournament to beat Kateryna Lagno and become the first Indian woman to win the Candidates and only the second Indian to compete in a World Championship involving just two players
At the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026, which took place in Cyprus from March 28 to April 15, eight of the sharpest minds in chess matched wits and will over 14 rounds in 19 days, hoping to survive and eventually surpass the field. For Indian star Vaishali Rameshbabu, it was a defeat deep in the tournament that brought some respite.
About the Author
Deepti Patwardhan is a sports writer based in Mumbai. An alumna of Wilson College, Mumbai, she has a Bachelor’s degree in mass media. She has been writing on sports for more than 20 years in traditional as well as online publications. While she writes on a variety of sports, ranging from cricket to chess, tennis is the closest to her heart.<br><br>A former Hindustan Times reporter, she has been working independently for the last 10 years and written for publications like BBC, Mint Lounge, Firstpost, Fiftytwo.in and The Sporting News. Along with independent media, she has written for official websites like ATP, WTA, Billie Jean King Cup and the ICC. She also contributed an essay on former India hockey captain Rani Rampal for a book on women’s sports, titled “Play It Forward: How Women Are Changing Sports to Change the World”.<br><br>Growing up in an academics-first household, sport was not just an escape for Deepti but a unique lens to the world and how it intersects with society, culture, politics and geography.<br><br>In her downtime, she likes cooking, painting and travelling.
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