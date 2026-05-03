Vaishali Rameshbabu's resilience at the Candidates won her a seat at the chess World Championship

Deepti Patwardhan is a sports writer based in Mumbai. An alumna of Wilson College, Mumbai, she has aRead more

Bachelor’s degree in mass media. She has been writing on sports for more than 20 years in traditional as well as online publications. While she writes on a variety of sports, ranging from cricket to chess, tennis is the closest to her heart.<br><br>A former Hindustan Times reporter, she has been working independently for the last 10 years and written for publications like BBC, Mint Lounge, Firstpost, Fiftytwo.in and The Sporting News. Along with independent media, she has written for official websites like ATP, WTA, Billie Jean King Cup and the ICC. She also contributed an essay on former India hockey captain Rani Rampal for a book on women’s sports, titled “Play It Forward: How Women Are Changing Sports to Change the World”.<br><br>Growing up in an academics-first household, sport was not just an escape for Deepti but a unique lens to the world and how it intersects with society, culture, politics and geography.<br><br>In her downtime, she likes cooking, painting and travelling.

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