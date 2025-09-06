How China sought to gain control of rivers that feed the subcontinent

The world hailed the Indus Waters Treaty as a diplomatic triumph, yet, ironically, it did little to alleviate the underlying political-military tensions between its signatories… [B]y 1965, India and Pakistan found themselves at war. Pakistan had been emboldened on account of India suffering a painful defeat at the hands of the Chinese troops in 1962. The brief but humiliating four-week war had left Nehru scarred and his leadership shaken. Eager to ‘purchase friendship’ and push India to the wall, Pakistan found a willing ally in China and signed the ‘provisional’ Sino-Pakistan Border Agreement of 1963, defining the common boundary between their two territories, followed by the Border Protocol of 1965. Pakistan readily ceded territory and, in turn, China acquired the Shaksgam Valley and the key mountain passes that would provide ‘gateways’ for future military operations.

The Shaksgam River, originating between the Shaksgam glacier and the Shaksgam pass, merging with the Raksham River before flowing as the Yarkund and eventually joining the Tarim River in Xinjiang, came under Chinese possession. Geographically, the area is of immense interest as it forms the very apex of the great divide between the drainage system of Central Asia and the Indian Ocean with the arrangements of the largest glaciers outside the polar regions, the Siachen, the Baltoro, the Biafo and the Hispar bounding in the north and terminating on the west at the gorge of the Hunza River above Baltit. The distinguished Himalayan explorer Kenneth Mason vividly described it: ‘Here we find the sources of the Yarkund flowing northwards and of tributaries flowing southwards to the Indus.’

In a way, the 1963 border agreement was a blunt alignment of powers against a weakened India. From an Indian argument, China and Pakistan shared no common border. The only actual border was between China and India, running from the tri-junction where the boundaries of India, China and Afghanistan converge to the tri-junction of the boundaries of India, Burma and China in the east. The situation on the ground, however, had changed dramatically after Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir in 1947. India’s decision to accept a ceasefire on 1 January 1949, despite holding a decisive military advantage that could have completely evicted the intruders from Kashmir, was a puzzling move.

View Full Image Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India-Pakistan Relations, by Uttam Kumar Sinha, Penguin Random House India, 352 pages, ₹ 599.