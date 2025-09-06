How China sought to gain control of rivers that feed the subcontinent

The world hailed the Indus Waters Treaty as a diplomatic triumph, yet, ironically, it did little to alleviate the underlying political-military tensions between its signatories… [B]y 1965, India and Pakistan found themselves at war. Pakistan had been emboldened on account of India suffering a painful defeat at the hands of the Chinese troops in 1962. The brief but humiliating four-week war had left Nehru scarred and his leadership shaken. Eager to ‘purchase friendship’ and push India to the wall, Pakistan found a willing ally in China and signed the ‘provisional’ Sino-Pakistan Border Agreement of 1963, defining the common boundary between their two territories, followed by the Border Protocol of 1965. Pakistan readily ceded territory and, in turn, China acquired the Shaksgam Valley and the key mountain passes that would provide ‘gateways’ for future military operations.
The Shaksgam River, originating between the Shaksgam glacier and the Shaksgam pass, merging with the Raksham River before flowing as the Yarkund and eventually joining the Tarim River in Xinjiang, came under Chinese possession. Geographically, the area is of immense interest as it forms the very apex of the great divide between the drainage system of Central Asia and the Indian Ocean with the arrangements of the largest glaciers outside the polar regions, the Siachen, the Baltoro, the Biafo and the Hispar bounding in the north and terminating on the west at the gorge of the Hunza River above Baltit. The distinguished Himalayan explorer Kenneth Mason vividly described it: ‘Here we find the sources of the Yarkund flowing northwards and of tributaries flowing southwards to the Indus.’
In a way, the 1963 border agreement was a blunt alignment of powers against a weakened India. From an Indian argument, China and Pakistan shared no common border. The only actual border was between China and India, running from the tri-junction where the boundaries of India, China and Afghanistan converge to the tri-junction of the boundaries of India, Burma and China in the east. The situation on the ground, however, had changed dramatically after Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir in 1947. India’s decision to accept a ceasefire on 1 January 1949, despite holding a decisive military advantage that could have completely evicted the intruders from Kashmir, was a puzzling move.
Resultantly, Pakistan held on to the Muzaffarabad-Poonch belt and the Gilgit Agency. The Ceasefire Line (CFL) established in July 1949 reshaped the landscape of J&K. Snaking from ‘Manawar in the south, northward to Keran and from Keran east to the glaciers area’, the CFL cut through rivers, nullahs and ridges, leaving, in effect, 78,115 sq. km of Kashmir under Pakistan’s control, known as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Both sides were permitted to adjust their defensive positions within 500 yards from the CFL, while the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) was to station observers wherever it deemed necessary, adding a new layer of international monitoring to this tense division.
When J&K acceded to India in October 1947, it spanned 2,22,236 sq. km and included the Aksai Chin region as part of Ladakh. After the CFL was established, India’s share was reduced to 1,44,121sq. km. Then came another blow. In the 1950s, China captured Aksai Chin, a 37,555 sq. km area it claimed belonged to the late medieval Chinese Empire and then firmly consolidated its control over the area during the 1962 war.
With Pakistan having ‘leased’ 5180 sq. km of the Shaksgam Valley through the 1963 agreement, China was now in possession of 42,735 sq. km of territory (Chinese Occupied Kashmir). From its original possession of the entire J&K territory in 1947, India’s hold was drastically reduced to 1,06,566 sq. km.
Like the Shaksgam Valley, the occupation of Aksai Chin handed China far more than just a territorial grab—it secured a strategic grip over the vital water sources. The Indus, which begins its journey from the western Tibetan Plateau near the sacred Mount Kailash, known locally as Sengge Chu, or Lion River, winds its way into Aksai Chin before meandering from the southern reaches into Ladakh. This stretch of the river gives China significant advantage, influencing the lifeblood of areas downstream.
But the importance of Aksai Chin stretched even further, with several rivers, like the Karakash, flowing northwards before merging with Tarimin Xinjiang province, where China was planning to alter the demographic landscape. Several major rivers, such as the Galwan, Chip Chap and Cheng Chenmo, rise in Aksai Chin, eventually joining the Shyok in Ladakh. The Shyok is then further fed by the Nubra before joining the Indus near Khapalu in Gilgit-Baltistan, weaving together a complex web of water systems that criss-cross tense borders.
Interestingly, Iqbal Chand Malhotra argues: “Both the Shaksgam River and the Karakash River flow into the western part of the Tarim River. The eastern part of the Tarim River that flowed into Lake Lop Nor was scheduled to become radioactive; so was Lake Lop Nor. The latter was going to be the drainage point of all the radioactive debris from China’s proposed nuclear tests. It, therefore, became crucial for China to usurp and claim ownership over both the Shaksgam River and the Karakash River in order to provide for the future irrigation needs of the entire Tarim Basin post the nuclear tests that were planned. In effect, China had to steal both these rivers if it wanted to go nuclear at the selected site of Lop Nor." …
In the years that followed, as China initiated mass Han Chinese migration to dilute the influence of the Uighur population in Xinjiang, these rivers became critical to the expansion of farming in the region. The control of these waterways allowed China to assert its dominance, turning rivers into powerful instruments of political and demographic change. For the enigmatic Chinese supremo Mao Zedong (Mao Tse-tung), rivers were far more than natural marvels—they were strategic assets. To him, controlling rivers meant controlling destiny.
Excerpted from Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India-Pakistan Relations with permission from Penguin Random House India