The Constitution at 75: A checklist of casualties

A genuinely liberal constitution might have prompted the Assembly to treat this problem differently—take positive measures to promote the Assamese language, celebrate Assamese culture and ensure progressive assimilation of all into Assam. That is what equality and fraternity would have demanded. Instead, a more familiar resort to a law-and-order-first approach was taken. Member after member castigated the government for not doing enough to expel migrants. BS Man called the Assam government “impotent" for not being able to protect its borders, SN Buragohain deemed the bill “inadequate" and wanted to institute a permit system for entry into Assam and the minister NG Ayyangar recognised the “very large volume of feeling" that existed and assured Parliament that the government would be vigilant in preventing the “continuous influx of people who come and disturb the economy of one of our states." Politics in Assam today seems to have taken a leaf out of this book.