Looking for India’s favourite chocolate in Bournville
SummaryA visit to the sleepy village of Bournville outside Birmingham in the UK unearths the origins of Cadbury’s
Growing up, I believed ‘Cadbury’ was just another word for chocolate, and I wasn’t the only one. Milk chocolate was first imported into India by the British and it’s now a daily habit for one in five Indians, according to a 2019 report by Mintel. Despite the proliferation of brands from across the world, Cadbury remains India’s favourite chocolate brand, and after almost 75 years in the country, the Mondelez-owned chocolatier is a candy colossus, with over 65% of the market share.