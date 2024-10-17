Looking for India’s favourite chocolate in Bournville

George had once asked, “If the country is a good place to live in, why not to work in?" Together with his brother, he made Bournville “a place where employees could live, work, and play". The Cadburys built 314 houses for employees by 1900 with gardens and modern interiors. They later added a swimming pool, a lido, sports facilities and a lake. “Richard and George developed ‘sick clubs’ to help with expenses of employees who needed to take a leave of absence for illness. The brothers were among the first to establish half workdays on Saturdays and bank holidays. They took employees on leisure outings and played cricket with them. They created an ideal world for their employees," Kingrey writes.