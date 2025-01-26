Lounge
How Mizoram became a powerhouse of Indian football
Shail Desai 10 min read 26 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryMizoram’s footballers are defying the odds, rising from humble beginnings to make their mark in India’s top clubs. Lounge takes an in-depth look at the rise of the state's grassroots football
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
About five years ago, the Fanai household was split down the middle. The parents wanted their youngest child, Lalremtluanga Fanai, then aged 15 years, to chase an education and get a government job. On the other hand their boy harboured secret ambitions of playing professional football, egged on by his elder brother.
Fanai kicked his first ball while growing up in the Bawngkawn neighbourhood of Aizawl, idolising the current India international, Lallianzuala Chhangte, whom he had seen on television. His father worked at the local market; his mother sold vegetables. Through football, Fanai wanted to change his family’s life.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less