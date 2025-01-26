How Mizoram became a powerhouse of Indian football

As a young, homegrown player, Ricky Lallawmawma never received formal training. But his qualities as a defender were well known in Durtlang in Aizawl and it took him to Gauhati Town Club in Assam and Langsning FC in Meghalaya. In 2011, he had the opportunity to return home after Aizawl FC was restarted by a football-loving group of people, who dreamed of a Mizo club playing in the national league someday. Their first stop was the MPL alongside new clubs such as Chanmari FC, which was fielded after collecting funds from local residents.