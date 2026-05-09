Manu S. Pillai: The hidden history of eunuchs in India’s royal courts

At the end of the day, though, life for these men was still one of general contempt. Castration as an act was horrifically traumatising; the Mughals, in fact, deployed it as a punishment. Most eunuchs were mutilated without consent. Estimates vary, with some saying one in three boys survived the procedure, others that the figure was one in ten. Even those who made it out alive faced lifelong difficulties: trouble urinating, hormonal and physical abnormalities, and so on. That some of them rose to high status does not mitigate the cruelty of their formative years. And for the few hundreds who made it to the historical record—with names, titles, and political offices—there are thousands who lived and died on the margins. One can sympathise, then, with that unnamed eunuch whose forbearance broke as he stabbed Ali Adil Shah in 1580. That pressed unwillingly into a sultan’s bed, he chose to leave him in a pool of blood instead.