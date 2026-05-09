Manu S. Pillai: The hidden history of eunuchs in India’s royal courts

In 1580, the sultan of Bijapur was stabbed to death in his own bedroom. Ali Adil Shah was an interesting type of chap. He ate not less than 12 eggs per day for his health; he liked to read, travelling even to battlefields with books; had interests in philosophy and the occult; and also styled himself a Sufi. Evidently, his sex life was quite adventurous too. The Mughals—foes to Bijapur—complained, for instance, of how the sultan was “staining the skirt of his chastity”, rolling about in the “dustbin of carnality”. It could just be enemy propaganda, but the story goes that one day Ali asked an uncommonly handsome eunuch to “lie with him”. The latter went close, only to spring a surprise. Pulling out a knife, he “plunged [it]…into [Ali’s] hypochondria with such force as to put a stop to all sensual desire”. The famous warrior-prince of Bijapur met his end, thus, at the hands of a khassi (castrated man).
In 1580, the sultan of Bijapur was stabbed to death in his own bedroom. Ali Adil Shah was an interesting type of chap. He ate not less than 12 eggs per day for his health; he liked to read, travelling even to battlefields with books; had interests in philosophy and the occult; and also styled himself a Sufi. Evidently, his sex life was quite adventurous too. The Mughals—foes to Bijapur—complained, for instance, of how the sultan was “staining the skirt of his chastity”, rolling about in the “dustbin of carnality”. It could just be enemy propaganda, but the story goes that one day Ali asked an uncommonly handsome eunuch to “lie with him”. The latter went close, only to spring a surprise. Pulling out a knife, he “plunged [it]…into [Ali’s] hypochondria with such force as to put a stop to all sensual desire”. The famous warrior-prince of Bijapur met his end, thus, at the hands of a khassi (castrated man).
For much of the last 1,000 years, eunuchs have been an important component of India’s political system under assorted rulers. Though certain Sanskrit terms have been translated as “eunuch” in lieu of a third gender, “there is no evidence”, writes Wendy Doniger, “that there were eunuchs in India before the Arab invasions”. Muslim court culture, however, created an important space in the form of the eunuchate, an institution inherited from pre-Islamic powers in West Asia and Persia. So much so, that in a few centuries, it was perfectly normal to encounter this class of servants even in Hindu states. In 1646, for instance, Tirumala Nayaka of Madurai, was seen attended to by eunuch guards. In 1829, the dependents of a deceased Ramnad zamindar in Tamil Nadu included, besides slaves, maids, concubines and guards, a Brahmin eunuch. A century before too, a eunuch was among Ramnad’s officials courted by the Dutch.
The origins of the eunuchs were diverse. In 1785 we have Tipu Sultan asking his envoys to the Ottoman empire to purchase and bring back 12 children of “Abyssinian race”. Persians and central Asians were also popular, while within India, boys were supplied from all over—Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra and particularly Bengal. Sometimes children were sold by their families; in other cases, they were abducted and castrated. Emperor Jahangir even noted how in Sylhet sons were given as tax payments; “every year”, he noted, “many children are ruined” this way. The emperor, like others after him, tried to outlaw the trade. But given how even the imperial house was highly dependent on eunuchs, little came of it. Jahangir himself accepted eunuchs among the gifts he received from subordinates. Once it was 68 elephants, four horses, and 50 eunuchs. On another occasion it was two “fine boats” and “several eunuchs”.
Royal dependence on these men had many reasons, despite religious strictures against castration. For one, eunuchs were ideal guards for harems and their female residents—they were male and for this reason, sturdy watchmen. Yet there was no risk of any illicit interaction with royal women. At least, this was the theory; Thomas Roe, the 17th century English envoy to the Mughals, for example, recorded a harem lady discovered “in some action with an eunuch”. The woman was buried to the armpits and left to wilt in the heat. Her associate meanwhile was trampled to death by an elephant. Another logic was fidelity: as with slaves, it was assumed that eunuchs, devoid of family loyalties, would make for devoted servants. In the 14th century, Alauddin Khilji’s most trusted military hand, thus, was Malik Kafur. It was this Hindu-origin eunuch warrior who conquered most of the Deccan for his master in Delhi.
Despite the stigma attached to them (along with potshots about the smell of leaking urine that apparently trailed their persons), eunuchs could rise to positions of great power. In 18th century Awadh, its influential begums engaged with the world through two senior eunuchs. These men moved around on elephants, flaunted their wealth through acts of charity, and were flattered as icons of masculinity. Another Awadhi eunuch Almas Khan in the 1780s controlled a quarter of the total revenues of the state as tax farmer. He established a new town—Miyanganj—and was described by a British commentator as “the greatest and best man of any note” in the region. Later when Awadh’s nawab wished to appoint him minister, the British opposed the idea. They preferred someone weaker and more amenable to their control; the stately old eunuch with his “unaccommodating disposition” was not that person.
Interestingly, overpowerful eunuchs could sometimes become an affront to rulers. In the late 1430s, the Bahmani sultan of the Deccan handed over his ministership to a eunuch. The latter’s “insolent behaviour”, however, annoyed the crown prince who—as princes tend to do—orchestrated his murder. Some decades later, as Bahmani power crumbled, a eunuch lord, Dastur Dinar, felt confident enough to aspire to sovereignty. While he failed, his hopes were not misplaced. After all, only a century before, in Jaunpur in upper India, a eunuch had successfully founded a dynasty (his heir was an adopted son, in case you’re wondering). In Bengal too in the 15th century, a eunuch killed a sultan and briefly seized power. But for most part, eunuchs wielded power from behind the scenes. At least two sultans of Ahmednagar, thus, were under the influence of Fahim Khan—a eunuch also known for fighting the Portuguese.
At the end of the day, though, life for these men was still one of general contempt. Castration as an act was horrifically traumatising; the Mughals, in fact, deployed it as a punishment. Most eunuchs were mutilated without consent. Estimates vary, with some saying one in three boys survived the procedure, others that the figure was one in ten. Even those who made it out alive faced lifelong difficulties: trouble urinating, hormonal and physical abnormalities, and so on. That some of them rose to high status does not mitigate the cruelty of their formative years. And for the few hundreds who made it to the historical record—with names, titles, and political offices—there are thousands who lived and died on the margins. One can sympathise, then, with that unnamed eunuch whose forbearance broke as he stabbed Ali Adil Shah in 1580. That pressed unwillingly into a sultan’s bed, he chose to leave him in a pool of blood instead.
Manu S. Pillai is a historian and author, most recently, of Gods, Guns and Missionaries.