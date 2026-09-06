From Olympic bronze to eighth at the World Cup, Indian hockey is stuck in a loop and needs a shakeup

Yet, Joaquin Toscani found himself unmarked, with a clear sight at goal, and plenty of time to take his shot. And he did, with a first-time slap that evaded goalkeeper Mohith H.S. and was too quick for Manpreet to get his stick to. Less than a minute in, India were a goal down. Less than 10 minutes in, Argentina had doubled the lead. Left to play catch-up, India never really recovered and crashed to a 3-5 defeat. In the classification match against Belgium, they went down 3-4 on penalties to finish eighth in the men’s event.