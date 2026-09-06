From Olympic bronze to eighth at the World Cup, Indian hockey is stuck in a loop and needs a shakeup

With the race to the semi-final at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, which took place in Belgium and the Netherlands from 15-30 August, going down to the wire, a ream of permutations of how India could make the final four was calculated.
India began the final Stage 2 match against Argentina at the bottom of Pool E, with zero points and a goal difference of -4. The Indian men’s team needed at least a two-goal win over Argentina and hope for a favourable result in the other group game.
It took 39 seconds for the arithmetic to start unravelling.
Argentina earned a free hit from just outside the shooting circle on the right flank. Tomas Domene, a penalty corner specialist, pushed the ball to Bautista Capurro near the goal line. He charged inside and crossed the ball without much pace. The pass came through a sea of orange. It cut past Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sanjay, India’s most capped player Manpreet Singh, India captain Harmanpreet Singh and midfielder Hardik Singh.
Yet, Joaquin Toscani found himself unmarked, with a clear sight at goal, and plenty of time to take his shot. And he did, with a first-time slap that evaded goalkeeper Mohith H.S. and was too quick for Manpreet to get his stick to. Less than a minute in, India were a goal down. Less than 10 minutes in, Argentina had doubled the lead. Left to play catch-up, India never really recovered and crashed to a 3-5 defeat. In the classification match against Belgium, they went down 3-4 on penalties to finish eighth in the men’s event.