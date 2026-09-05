Why Indian mangoes, the world’s best, fail in the export market

The mango is a unique mirror. The more we talk about it, the more we reveal our ignorance. The Indian compulsion to discuss the mango plays out over and over—in drawing rooms, on social media, in column inches, on air time, in trains and buses and aircraft, wherever two or three are gathered. This wall-to-wall coverage moves along well-grooved ruts of hyperbolic excitement. Almost all of it is far removed from reality.
Take the oft-repeated mango export story, for example. There’s no doubt India grows the world’s best mangoes, by a distance. Yet this superior product struggles to get into the export markets where customers willingly pay a premium for the best produce. This upsets non-resident Indians (NRIs), who see the shelves of US shopping chains stocked with below-average mangoes of Latin American extraction. For upwardly mobile NRIs, it diminishes India’s standing—and soft power, that new cultural mantra. Since Indians love to talk about mangoes, the lack of exports becomes an annual summertime lament.
More seriously, for mango growers seeking profitability, it’s an insurmountable obstacle. They constantly fail to meet the quality control measures required to access the high-end markets of rich countries. (About a third of Indian mango exports go to only the United Arab Emirates for the South Asian consumers there.)
Indian mango exporters have their consignments get rejected all the time. Rich countries bump up their export restrictions every now and then. In May, Japan suspended mango imports from India after its inspectors were disappointed with the poor phytosanitary standards at a vapour heat treatment plant in Uttar Pradesh.
In 2014, the European Union (EU) stopped mango exports from India after its inspectors were appalled by the standards at a Mumbai export processing facility; the ban was lifted in 2015.
For many years, Indian mangoes were not allowed in the US; while the ban was lifted after a 2007 trade deal, the procedure to export to the US is prohibitive for most exporters. In trade parlance, such restrictions are called non-tariff barriers (NTB). They can come from either a genuine concern for food safety and insect pests, or they can be a form of trade retaliation aimed at protecting domestic markets.
FOOD SCUFFLES
In June, quarantine inspectors in Nepal detected excessive pesticide residues in import consignments of Indian mangoes. It imposed new phytosanitary rules, effectively restricting mango imports. India’s ministry of agriculture issued a press release, quoting Nepalese authorities, to say this was no “ban”. Then came reports of mango shortages in Nepal, and that local producers were doing well. Then, India imposed new safety norms on the import of Nepalese tea, leading to a temporary shutdown of tea factories in Nepal.
The India-Nepal NTB scuffle over the mango was deeply ironic. It was a Nepalese agriculture scientist, Bhuwon Ratna Sthapit (1954-2017), who did more than anybody else for the conservation of heirloom mangoes across India. Sthapit had a deep appreciation of the traditional knowledge of ordinary farmers of the Global South. Over a distinguished career, he worked tirelessly to promote South-South cooperation. He made his name after identifying the outstanding paddy varieties that survived high altitude and cold conditions; ordinary farmers had bred and conserved these varieties in Pokhara, the district where Sthapit was born. He went on to acquire international fame as a rice breeder.