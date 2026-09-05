Why Indian mangoes, the world’s best, fail in the export market

Botanical information is restricted to the origins of mango varieties. Take northern India’s three most popular mango varieties: Dashehri, Langda and Chausa. Dashehri is the name of a village in the Kakori block of Lucknow district. The tree from which this variety comes still stands in the village, more than 150 years old. Shoots from this tree have been grafted on top of saplings to create a variety that is true to type. (Because a tree from its seed will not produce the exact same fruit.) Dashehri is a rare example of a variety that can be traced to a specific tree. The Rataul mango is like that; it can be traced to one tree in Rataul village of Baghpat district in western Uttar Pradesh. That tree, however, died a few years ago, after all pleas to save it fell on deaf ears.