Going sober? Meet the communities that make giving up drinking fun
SummaryChoosing to be sober in a culture where social lives are intricately associated with drinking can be an isolating experience. But today, there is a growing community around sobriety
On a recent Friday night in Bengaluru, Green Theory, a cafe that serves plant-based food and drinks, turned into a retro-futuristic space for a silent music party. As neon lights shimmered and kitschy visuals reminiscent of 1970s movie posters played on transparent curtains, a crowd of around 100 headphones-clad youngsters moved to lo-fi disco music spun by DJ Joel Sakkari on the console. You may think this is a regular Friday night scene in Bengaluru, and it is, with one key difference: There is no alcohol in sight at this party. Instead, people drink zero-proof cocktails made by the in-house bar, Practically SoBar. The menu features drinks like Manisha is Complex made from non-alcoholic gin, clarified watermelon and jasmine tea; Pickle Me Crazy, concocted from non-alcoholic gin and pickle brine; and beverages like ginger ale and a guava chilli spritzer.
Bikash Parik, founder of Green Theory and Practically SoBar, calls himself “sober-curious", the term that describes a mindful approach to alcohol consumption. He says the prime focus of Practically SoBar is to serve non-alcoholic cocktails—“I won’t call them mocktails"—that employ the science and skills of professional mixologists. This is just the first step for Parik, who wants to create “a lifestyle brand and community" around sober events. From hosting barista takeovers with unconventional coffee cocktails and sundowners like the Sonic VHS 2.0 party to morning raves where people meet to dance, play games and have conversations, Green Theory’s yard has seen it all since December when Practically SoBar was launched. It hosts two-three events every month that largely attract crowds in the 16-40 age group.
In the post-pandemic world, experimenting with sobriety is not an uncommon behaviour pattern among millennials and Gen Z in Indian metros. With a sharp uptick in awareness about health, wellness and fitness, it was perhaps inevitable that people would start looking askance at alcohol, even as its ill-effects became bigger talking points in the global discourse around health.