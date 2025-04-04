Going sober? Meet the communities that make giving up drinking fun

Delhi-based corporate executive Sameer Bawa, 45, alternates between drinking in moderation and abstaining. He moonlights as a food writer and consultant and regularly has to attend events that serve alcohol, whether it’s a restaurant launch, a wine tasting or the opening of a new bar. “There’s no way I can stop drinking, and I don’t want to because it is linked to my work and my passion. But I wanted to balance things while still being part of this lifestyle, which I enjoy," he says. For the past four years, Bawa has created a schedule for himself. He doesn’t consume alcohol over two 50 and 40-day stretches six months apart: the longer one starts on 1 January and the shorter one on 1 July. “It is about making conscious choices around drinking and doing it mindfully. It’s all about knowing that I can say ‘no’ when I want to. It’s not a punishment," explains Bawa. “People have a lot of questions. Why, what, how... I see a lot of curiosity and willingness to listen."