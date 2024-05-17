The mean streets are no happy home for stray dogs

I am no exception. The logical part of my brain understands Vanak. When I read about dogs killing the critically endangered Indian bustard, I am aghast. Yet it’s hard to resist the impulse to feed a hungry puppy. Evolution has tied us together as a species. We might think we are doing the dogs a favour by feeding them. But in reality they are nourishing us as well. As a species, we are hungry for the love a dog can provide. “It’s not just food they want," filmmaker Jesse Alk, who made a documentary called Pariah Dog (2019) about Kolkata’s street dogs and their eccentric feeders, told me. “They are deeply lonely. Take the mangiest street dog. Even if you don’t have food, if you go up to him and pet him, most of them will melt."