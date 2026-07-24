India’s table tennis duo power Manav Thakkar And Manush Shah Eye Asian Games glory

It’s a match made in Poland over a decade ago. Manav Thakkar was 14 at the time and looked destined for an early exit from the tournament in 2014. It was then the young paddler heard someone egging him on, guiding him through each point. He won that game and the match, progressing to the final, where he finished runner-up. All along, the little voice was a constant source of support and guidance.
“Everyone at the court was like, who is this guy? The first time I turned, I saw this lanky kid with spiky hair. No one there thought Manush (Shah) was a player, but I had seen him on a few occasions as part of the cadets. He coached me that entire tournament and two years later, we teamed up as juniors on the national circuit,” Thakkar recalls.
That partnership has quietly gone about making steady progress over the years, patient with each other and consistent in their approach. Then last year, they started making rapid gains—since July 2025, they’ve won a Contender event in Nigeria and made a final in Brazil, besides three semi-final and four quarter-final appearances on the World Table Tennis circuit. Their reward arrived this month when they climbed to World No.2 in the men’s doubles—the best ranking for an Indian table tennis pair.