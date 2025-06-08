India Tour of England 2025: A tightrope walk awaits Shubman Gill
Rudraneil Sengupta 6 min read 08 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
The England series will indicate how the Test captain stands up in the face of a team that needs some serious building
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Has Shubman Gill been thrown into the deep end with nothing more than a rubber duckie as flotation aid? The clean-cut, square-jawed, calm-eyed, close-shaved 25-year-old with 8% body fat has been given the highest honour in cricket, that of leading his country in Tests, and he begins his tenure with one of the toughest, most keenly watched assignments in Indian cricket—a five-match Test tour of England beginning 20 June.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story