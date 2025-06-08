India Tour of England 2025: A tightrope walk awaits Shubman Gill

Has Shubman Gill been thrown into the deep end with nothing more than a rubber duckie as flotation aid? The clean-cut, square-jawed, calm-eyed, close-shaved 25-year-old with 8% body fat has been given the highest honour in cricket, that of leading his country in Tests, and he begins his tenure with one of the toughest, most keenly watched assignments in Indian cricket—a five-match Test tour of England beginning 20 June.

If the importance of the series is not enough of a challenge, Gill will be leading a team not so much in transition as it is in radical overhaul.

This is the first Test series post the retirements of three of India’s biggest names in Test cricket in the past decade—Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma. That leaves a team with a largely unproven batting order: opening duties will fall to the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, all of 19 Tests old, but in tremendous form, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is yet to make his debut. The rest of the batters include Gill himself, who averages in the middling mid-30s, and just over a year back was struggling to justify his place in the squad; a first-time call-up for Sai Sudharsan not for First Class credentials but courtesy his white-ball breakthroughs; and a callback from the wilderness for Karun Nair who has been unceremoniously ignored for nearly a decade despite becoming India’s second triple-centurion in only his third Test in 2016 (he would play only three more Tests that year before being forgotten).

That leaves Gill with only two batters with experience—K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who is still on the path to rediscovering his old form after a terrifying car crash in 2022 left him out of the game for over a year. The bowling department fares a little better, but only because in Jasprit Bumrah, Gill has the services of the best fast bowler in the game right now, and one of the best in the history of cricket. Beyond Bumrah, the bowling department comes with the same uncertainties as the batting—a bunch of tyros in the form of Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, who is searching for the lost magic that made him so lethal from his debut in 2020 till 2023, and only one true spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

The England series then, is a delicious prospect to observe how Gill’s personality as a leader stands up in the face of uncertainty and a team that needs some serious building, offering the same thrills as a survival-themed reality show. Gill has long been seen as a potential leader in Indian cricket’s corridors of power, even though he was not a captain in his Under-19 days, has led India only once on an easy assignment—an ODI series in Zimbabwe which India won—and has led the IPL team Gujarat Titans for just two seasons with quiet competence but not radical success.

On the field, Gill carries himself with an unassuming air—he is mostly silent, his celebrations are subdued, and his body language is calm to the point of being placid. If you did not look for him, you would not know he is there. Will that change as he grows into his captainship? The Indian cricket team, especially in Tests, has always been influenced heavily by the personality of the captain.

Saurav Ganguly’s tenure marked the first major shift. India went from being a team with great individual batting talent but an overly gentle, easily rolled over unit without a strong identity to a combative, daring, fractious team that used both cricketing skills as well as mind games to try and win games. It signalled the rise of India as a serious Test-playing nation, one that could beat the very best on some days. Ganguly, with his Jekyll & Hyde personality—soft spoken, if imperious, with perfect manners on the one hand, ruthless, scheming, and unruly on the other (remember his shirt-off celebrations on the hallowed Lords’ balcony?)—was very much the face of this new identity that gave no importance to established hierarchies in the cricketing world.

M.S. Dhoni’s tenure as captain encapsulated a wider shift in Indian cricket culture. A game that was once dominated by the rich and the royal, and then by the resolutely urban, had finally spread across the length and breadth of the country, bringing players from small towns and villages on to the big stage. Dhoni’s colourful, off-kilter personality, his complete lack of fear and extreme self-belief was reflected more in his white-ball captaincy (in this regard, by winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, he changed not just Indian cricket, but the course of international cricket) than his Test leadership, where he tended to be more cautious and defensive. But he did build on Ganguly’s legacy by taking India to the top of the Test world rankings for the first time in its history.

View Full Image Virat Kohli transformed the Indian Test team into a battle-hardened unit charging into war. (Getty Images)

All of this was leading, with an air of inevitability, to the phenomenon known as Virat Kohli. Kohli took over as the leader of the Indian Test side in much the same circumstances as Gill is doing now. Kohli was just a few months older than Gill is, averaged in the mid-30s with the bat, was struggling to establish himself in the team after a disastrous tour of England, and had to deal with a team in transition after Dhoni announced he was stepping down as captain to the surprise of everyone.

But from the moment Kohli led India out to the Test arena for the first time, there was no doubt—this was a captain with a capital C rendered in bold. If Ganguly introduced fighting spirit and Dhoni added grit to the mix, Kohli transformed the team into battle-hardened unit charging into war. Everything was amped up under Kohli—aggression, mind games, verbal spats, glaring confrontations like you would expect in boxing weigh-ins, brutal press conferences, sledging, fearless, dominating batting displays, and most importantly, the totally unlikely rise of India as the world’s finest fast-bowling nation. Not surprisingly, Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain (40 wins in 68 matches), with an unbeaten record in Test series at home (31 wins, two losses), the first ever series win at that final frontier, Australia, and with a long reign at the top of the Test rankings.

There is not much to say about Gill’s immediate predecessor Rohit Sharma, since he took over the team almost as an accident—he was the only senior player when Kohli stepped down—and had a short stint marked with heavy defeats, except that after Kohli’s high-octane years, maybe the management felt that the team needed someone with the laidback, everyone’s “bhaiyya" kind of vibe that Sharma is known for (which is not to take anything away from his tactical nous, which was always on display in the IPL where he tasted unprecedented success with Mumbai Indians, as well as in ODIs and T20s).

All this is to say that Gill has plenty of history to live up to, and what he brings to the field in terms of his mindset may be transformative for Indian cricket. If there’s one thing he has already shown us, it’s this: in this age of T20, he is a player who has the necessary diligence for Tests—the patience, the body language, and the classical batting style, in the mould of Rahul Dravid, that makes for a great Test batter—and the ability to explode into frenetic action that brings success in the shortest format. And that’s a mean tightrope to walk.

Rudraneil Sengupta is the author of The Beast Within, a detective novel set in Delhi.

