India Tour of England 2025: A tightrope walk awaits Shubman Gill

This is the first Test series post the retirements of three of India’s biggest names in Test cricket in the past decade—Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma. That leaves a team with a largely unproven batting order: opening duties will fall to the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, all of 19 Tests old, but in tremendous form, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is yet to make his debut. The rest of the batters include Gill himself, who averages in the middling mid-30s, and just over a year back was struggling to justify his place in the squad; a first-time call-up for Sai Sudharsan not for First Class credentials but courtesy his white-ball breakthroughs; and a callback from the wilderness for Karun Nair who has been unceremoniously ignored for nearly a decade despite becoming India’s second triple-centurion in only his third Test in 2016 (he would play only three more Tests that year before being forgotten).