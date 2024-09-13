Can mindful tourism save India's mangrove forests?

Also Read A new book on Indian earthquakes holds important lessons for our future

At Pichavaram, after two hours of cruising the complex maze of channels, our boat returns to the jetty. The tide has gone out and the muddy forest floor is a hive of activity even as the sun is blazing down. A lone white bird pecks busily at the mushy ground, feasting on a veritable banquet of insects and worms. It is mildly humid but a gentle breeze blows in from the creek, carrying with it the smell of salt water mixed with the sappy scent of the forest and of wet earth. It’s a smell that tingles the nose and is distinctive to mangroves. Around me, waves of heat and chatter ebb and flow. But like on other forays, I come away with the combination of bird calls and jungle sounds, the rhythmic lapping of water, the serene majesty of the mangroves and its distinctive smell leaving an indelible sensory impression.